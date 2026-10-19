Big Island Oral Surgery Strengthens Access to Full Mouth Dental Implants and Oral Surgery Care in Hilo

Hilo practice expands its focus on advanced dental implant treatment, full mouth reconstruction, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and specialized oral surgery under board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein

Big Island Oral Surgery is strengthening its focus on advanced dental implant and oral surgery care in Hilo, giving patients across Hawaii’s Big Island access to a broader range of treatment options for tooth loss, jawbone deterioration, wisdom teeth, and other surgical dental needs. Owned by board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, Big Island Oral Surgery provides specialized care for patients who need more than routine dental treatment. The practice’s services include dental implant tooth replacement, full mouth dental implants, full arch implant treatment, fixed implant dentures, All-on-X dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and other oral surgery procedures. The expanded focus reflects the practice’s commitment to providing specialized surgical care while helping patients understand the treatment options available to them.

Expanding Dental Implant Care in Hilo

Tooth loss can create practical problems that extend well beyond a patient’s smile. Missing teeth can make eating and speaking more difficult, while prolonged tooth loss can contribute to changes in the jawbone. Big Island Oral Surgery addresses these concerns through a range of dental implant solutions. Patients may seek treatment for a single missing tooth or require a more extensive reconstruction involving multiple teeth or an entire arch. Dental implants provide a stable foundation for replacement teeth by taking the place of missing tooth roots. For appropriate candidates, implant treatment can offer a durable alternative to traditional removable dentures while supporting everyday oral function.

The practice evaluates each patient individually before recommending a treatment plan. This allows the surgical team to consider existing oral health concerns, available bone, the number of missing teeth, and the patient’s desired outcome.

Full Mouth Dental Implants for Comprehensive Tooth Replacement

Full mouth dental implants have become an important part of the services offered by Big Island Oral Surgery. The treatment can provide patients with extensive tooth loss an option for rebuilding their smile with implant-supported replacement teeth.

The practice also provides full arch dental implants, fixed implant dentures, and All-on-X dental implant treatment. These options can help patients who need to replace an entire upper or lower arch rather than addressing missing teeth one at a time. Implant-supported restorations remain securely anchored in place, which can provide greater stability than conventional removable dentures. Depending on the patient’s individual circumstances, treatment can restore chewing function while creating a more natural appearance.

Big Island Oral Surgery approaches these procedures as comprehensive surgical treatments. Careful evaluation and planning help determine which implant solution is appropriate for each patient.

Bone Grafting Can Prepare Patients for Implant Treatment

Jawbone loss can complicate dental implant placement. After tooth loss, the bone that once supported the natural tooth may gradually decrease in volume, leaving some patients without enough bone to support an implant. Big Island Oral Surgery provides bone grafting for patients who require additional bone support as part of their implant treatment. The procedure can help rebuild areas of the jaw and create a stronger foundation for future dental implants.

Dr. Benjamin Rotwein evaluates the condition of the jaw before determining whether bone grafting is appropriate. When needed, the procedure becomes part of a broader treatment plan rather than an isolated service.

This approach gives patients a clearer understanding of why a graft may be recommended and how it relates to their eventual tooth replacement.

A Broad Range of Oral Surgery Services

While dental implants and reconstruction represent a major area of focus, Big Island Oral Surgery continues to provide a wide range of oral surgery services. Wisdom teeth removal remains an important part of the practice. Wisdom teeth may become impacted, grow in an unfavorable position, or create problems for surrounding teeth. An evaluation can help determine whether removal is appropriate and when surgery should take place.

Big Island Oral Surgery provides patients with information about the procedure and recovery process so they can prepare for treatment. The practice also handles surgical extractions and other oral surgery needs that require the specialized training of an oral surgeon.

Dr. Benjamin Rotwein Leads Specialized Surgical Care

As the owner of Big Island Oral Surgery, Dr. Benjamin Rotwein brings his experience as a board-certified oral surgeon to the practice’s expanding range of services.

His training in oral and maxillofacial surgery allows Big Island Oral Surgery to provide specialized surgical treatment for patients with varying levels of complexity. His background in general dentistry also gives him an understanding of the restorative considerations that can influence surgical planning. Dr. Benjamin Rotwein takes a careful approach to consultations, explaining procedures and treatment recommendations in straightforward terms. Patients can discuss their concerns, ask questions, and understand the reasoning behind a proposed treatment plan before

moving forward.

Working Alongside the Dental Community

Big Island Oral Surgery also maintains relationships with dental professionals who refer patients for specialized surgical treatment. Oral surgery often forms one part of a larger dental care plan, particularly when patients require implants, restorative work, or othertreat ment following surgery.

The practice works with referring dentists and other providers to support continuity of care. Communication between the surgical and restorative sides of treatment can help ensure that everyone involved understands the patient’s progress and next steps. This collaborative approach remains an important part of how Big Island Oral Surgery serves patients in Hilo and communities throughout the Big Island.

A Focus on Individual Treatment Planning

No two patients arrive with exactly the same dental history or treatment requirements. Big Island Oral Surgery recognizes that difference and places individual evaluation at the center of its care. For patients considering dental implants, the process starts with an assessment of their oral condition and treatment goals. The practice can then determine whether procedures such as bone grafting, implant placement, or full arch reconstruction may be appropriate. For patients seeking wisdom teeth removal or another oral surgery procedure, the same principle applies. The recommended approach depends on the patient’s specific condition, rather than a standard treatment formula.

Strengthening Specialized Care in Hilo

Big Island Oral Surgery’s continued focus on dental implants and comprehensive oral surgery reflects the changing needs of patients seeking long-term solutions for tooth loss and other surgical dental concerns. By offering dental implant tooth replacement, full mouth dental implants, fixed implant dentures, All-on-X treatment, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, and other oral surgery services, the practice provides a broad foundation for specialized care in Hilo.

Under the leadership of board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein, Big Island Oral Surgery remains focused on combining surgical expertise with clear communication and individualized treatment planning.

As the practice continues serving patients throughout Hawaii’s Big Island, its focus remains straightforward: provide specialized oral surgery care, help patients understand their options, and develop treatment plans that address their individual oral health needs.

About Big Island Oral Surgery

Big Island Oral Surgery is an oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in Hilo, Hawaii, owned by board-certified oral surgeon Dr. Benjamin Rotwein. The practice provides dental implant tooth replacement, full mouth dental implants, full arch implant treatment, fixed implant dentures, All-on-X dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, surgical extractions, and other oral surgery services. Big Island Oral Surgery works with patients and referring dental professionals to provide specialized surgical care tailored to individual

treatment needs.

CONTACT:

https://bigislandos.com/contact-us/contact-information-office-map/

tel:+1808-649-5099

SOURCE: Big Island Oral Surgery

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