Big Bold Health(R) Launches Large-Scale Randomized Clinical Trial Evaluating Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Sprout Powder

Study of 850 participants believed to be the largest randomized, placebo-controlled trial ever conducted on a single food ingredient, brain health, and immunity.

Big Bold Health® today announced the launch of an ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat (HTB) Sprout Powder, a whole-food ingredient rich in naturally occurring plant polyphenols. The study, which has now completed enrollment of 850 participants, is believed to be the largest randomized placebo-controlled trial ever conducted on a single food ingredient focused on brain health and immune function.

This IRB-approved study is designed to evaluate the effects of HTB Sprout Powder using objective clinical measurements under controlled conditions. While outcomes are not yet known, the scale and rigor of the trial reflect growing scientific interest in applying modern clinical research methods to whole foods and dietary interventions.

“This study represents an important evolution in how we evaluate nutrition,” said Jeffrey Bland, PhD, Founder and President of Big Bold Health®. “For many years, nutrition science has focused on isolated nutrients rather than whole foods. By conducting a large randomized clinical trial on a single food, we hope to contribute to a deeper understanding of how complex plant systems interact with human biology. The goal is to advance the science itself, independent of any predetermined outcome.”

Lead on the trial from Big Bold Health® is Austin Perlmutter, MD, Chief Science Officer. According to Dr. Perlmutter, the study reflects a broader effort to bring greater scientific clarity to food-based interventions. “Eating certain foods has been convincingly linked to better health, including improved brain function, immune function, and metabolic function,” said Dr. Perlmutter. “Our aim is to explore the ‘how’ with the largest study ever done of its kind. We’re studying a uniquely nutrient rich food-sprouted Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat-with a rigorous and transparent process, allowing the data to guide future understanding of how food can promote health. Completing enrollment is an important milestone, and we look forward to sharing results once the study is complete.”

Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat is an ancient crop traditionally consumed in parts of Asia and more recently reintroduced to U.S. agriculture through regenerative farming initiatives. Big Bold Health has supported research efforts around the crop as part of its broader mission to explore the intersection of nutrition, immunity, human longevity, and ecological health.

Results from the study will be analyzed following completion of the intervention period and are expected to contribute to the growing body of research examining the role of whole foods in human health.

