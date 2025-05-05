Bids to Bottom Line: STACK and SWK Announce Partnership to Power Smarter Preconstruction & Stronger Financials for Contractors

STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction software platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with SWK Technologies, Inc., a premier reseller of Sage ERP solutions for the construction industry. This collaboration delivers contractors a powerful, integrated workflow by connecting STACK’s preconstruction tools directly to Sage ERP, streamlining the path from accurate bids to stronger financial management.

The new integration makes it effortless for construction teams to sync critical estimating data from STACK into their Sage ERP system, eliminating manual data entry, reducing errors, and providing immediate visibility into project financials. Together, STACK and SWK equip contractors with a connected, cloud-based technology stack purpose-built to streamline workflows, mitigate risk, and maximize profitability.

“At STACK, our mission is to help contractors bid with greater confidence and to win and build more profitable projects,” said Ray DeZenzo, CEO of STACK Construction Technologies. “This partnership with SWK expands our ability to deliver value beyond the estimating team. By connecting preconstruction data with Sage ERP systems through a seamless integration, we’re giving contractors the tools they need to make smarter, faster decisions throughout the entire project lifecycle.”

As a premier Sage partner with decades of industry expertise, SWK Technologies is known for helping construction firms optimize their financial and operational processes through modern technology solutions.

“We’re thrilled to partner with STACK to bring our construction clients a best-in-class estimating solution that works hand-in-hand with their Sage ERP system,” said Carla Brown, VP of Partners and Alliances at SWK Technologies. “This integration represents a major step forward in breaking down data silos and empowering contractors to improve both their bidding strategy and project financial management.”

The partnership is part of STACK’s continued commitment to building and supporting a connected construction technology ecosystem – one made stronger by integrating best-in-class software solutions that allow maximum flexibility for contractors rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

To learn more about the STACK and Sage integration, visit: https://marketplace.intacct.com/MPListing?lid=a2DRn00000WV8bsMAD

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK’s cloud-based software, such as material takeoff software, to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK’s superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

About SWK Technologies

SWK Technologies is a leading provider of software and technology solutions for construction, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services industries. As an award-winning Sage partner, SWK delivers expert consulting, implementation, and support services that help businesses modernize operations and optimize financial performance. For more information, visit www.swktech.com .

