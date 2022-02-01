B&H Announces Depth of Field Conference 2023 at New Yorker Hotel

Depth of Field Conference for Professional Wedding, Portrait, and Fashion Photographers





Depth of Field photography conference returns February 7 – 8, 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel for its first time back in person since 2020!

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple—Depth of Field 2023 “Light the Path” features legendary Photographer Bruce Gilden, who for more than 50 years has honed his recognizable street photography style: up close, emotionally engaging, and real photographs of real people. From his trademark, flash-lit black and white street scenes to his now equally identifiable series of face portraits in color.

B&H Depth of Field Director David Brommer states, “If you are serious about pursuing a career in photography this is a must-see speaker who breaks all barriers, not to mention that Gilden rarely takes breaks from his busy schedule to speak.”

The New Yorker Grand Ballroom hosts the main stage while the Sutton Place Suite hosts the Exposure Stage. Both stages will feature leading professional photography talent such as: Scott Kelby, Sam Hurd, Peter Hurley, Anya Anti, Joe MacNally, Flo Ngala, Marina Williams, Tati Bruening, Dixie Dixon, Miguel Quiles, Anabel DFlux, Monica Sigmon, Chris Orwig, Kristina Sherk, David Zimand, and more. For those interested but cannot attend in-person, the Main Stage and the Exposure Stage presentations will be streamed live.

Depth of Field will “Light the Path” with 10 themed sets. These sets will be professionally designed and outfitted with lighting, grip gear and pro models allowing attendees to test equipment, hone skills, and produce professional work for self-promotion.

The B&H Depth of Field Exhibitors will include Sony, Canon, Nikon, Payboo, Godox, Luxli, Robus, Sigma, Angler, Genaray, Impact, Oben, Ruggard, OM System, Westcott, Profoto, Dell, Fujifilm, SanDisk, WD, Seagate, Adobe, Epson, Lexar, Tamron, HP, Manfrotto, Tether Tools, Nanlite, and Wacom.

