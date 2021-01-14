Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Two Education Digital Marketing Awards

Full-service advertising agency captures Gold awards for excellence in Digital Marketing

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Spots & Dots today announced that it has been honored with two Gold awards in the 8th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards competition, fueling their momentum as an agency leader in digital marketing and advertising. The full-service advertising agency received dual Gold awards for their client services; one for their webpage takeover and one for their curated social media content.

Entries for the Education Digital Marketing Awards were received from colleges, universities, secondary schools and agencies across the country. Judges for the Education Digital Marketing Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals and the editorial board of the Higher Education Marketing Report. The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media campaigns.

For the webpage takeover, Beyond Spots & Dots was responsible for the creative conceptualization and creation, graphic design, messaging, and implementation of the client’s webpage takeover on KDKA’s ‘Pittsburgh Today Live’ website. The agency also earned recognition for their client’s social media feed, which included Beyond Spots & Dots’ customized graphic design, copywriting, and online advertising.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition as it not only acknowledges the talent and strength of our team, but it also reinforces our commitment to providing our education clients with excellence in everything we do,” said Andreas Beck, CEO. “We look forward to continuing to help our clients with their enrollment efforts through the influential power of digital marketing.”

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

