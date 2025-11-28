Beyond Memories Unveils the Exclusive Jewel Series – a New Era of Personalized 3D Crystal Art

Following Its USA Today 2025 Gift Guide Feature, Beyond Memories Introduces the Jewel Series: Premium, Color-Enhanced 3D Crystal Keepsakes Available Only Through the Brand’s Official Store

Beyond Memories – recently highlighted in USA Today’s 2025 Gift Guide as one of the year’s top meaningful gifts – announces the launch of the Jewel Series, an exclusive new line of color-infused 3D crystal keepsakes available only through Beyond Memories.

3D Crystal Jewel Heart

Introducing the 3D Heart Jewel, a premium heart-shaped photo crystal designed to preserve your most meaningful moments in breathtaking 3D.

The Jewel Series elevates traditional 3D crystal engraving with a vibrant color-luminescent base designed to bring each photo to life with glow, depth, and emotional impact. Each piece is crafted from high-clarity optical crystal and laser-engraved with advanced 3D technology to create a floating, lifelike image inside the block.

A New Kind of Crystal Gift

The Jewel Series features multiple shapes – including rectangle, heart, and tower – each designed to showcase personal memories in a museum-quality display. A radiant color base, available in exclusive Jewel shades, creates a dynamic light-through-crystal effect that enhances detail, contrast, and dimensionality.

“Customers love the emotional impact of 3D crystals but they wanted something with more warmth and color,” Milo Freitas, Beyond Memories Chief Executive, shared. “The Jewel Series was designed to answer that – crystals that glow like precious gemstones while preserving moments that matter.”

Exclusive to Beyond Memories

Unlike standard 3D crystals that can be sourced from multiple vendors, the Jewel Series is exclusive to Beyond Memories and its official website. Every piece is handcrafted, polished, packaged, and inspected by the brand’s in-house artisans to ensure exceptional clarity and detail.

This exclusivity reinforces Beyond Memories‘ position as a leader in high-end personalized gifting – a reputation strengthened by the brand’s recent inclusion in USA Today’s national Gift Guide for 2025.

Designed for Every Meaningful Moment

The Jewel Series was created with gifting occasions in mind, including:

Anniversaries

Memorial Tributes

Father’s & Mother’s Day

Christmas & Holidays

Weddings & Engagements

New Parents & Grandparents

Birthdays

Life Milestones

Each Jewel Crystal is fade-proof, scratch-resistant, and illuminated to preserve memories for decades.

A Premium Experience

Customers can personalize their Jewel Crystal with:

Any photo in their computer, phone or social media

Custom engraved text

Multiple color jewel bases

Optional LED light base

“Nothing we make is ‘just a product,'” Freitas added. “The Jewel Series is an emotional experience – something that instantly becomes the centerpiece of a room and a symbol of the love behind the photo.”

The Jewel Series is now available exclusively at www.beyond-memories.com.

SOURCE: Beyond Memories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire