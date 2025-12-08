Beyond Boundaries: How A Redesigned Website Elevates User’s Experience

HEFEI, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully launched its global website on December 5th, demonstrating strong digital marketing capabilities and establishing a unified brand image across all global regions. More than 1000 pages of original content have been published, which is 36% higher than the energy industry average. The website has already attracted over 10 million active users across more than 100 countries and regions, with 33 country-specific sites set to launch gradually in the near future.

Pristine Visual Renovation: While showcasing our technological expertise, this platform also offers a glimpse into our commitment to achieving harmony with nature, clean and simplify design. Through rich videos, captivating images, and seamless contextual integration, Sungrow delivers an immersive experience. This interactive website is designed to engage and captivate, using innovative animations and immersive graphics to decode complex technologies and make them accessible to you.

Client-Centric Journey Design: The information architecture has been optimized to serve better core client segments, including residential, C&I, utility-scale clients as well as installers, and distributors. Sungrow enhances clients’ decision-making journey with multimedia product details, quick-decision tools, and a distributor finder. We offer comprehensive resources — such as training programs, tool-book, and whitepapers — to deliver our value proposition and foster partners’ growth. Additionally, our friendly search engine and AI engine optimization ensures a seamless and intuitive global digital experience for users, starting right from the search.

Scenario-based Solution: Real-world application scenarios are used to present products and solutions. The website starts from the real pain points of our clients, evolving from a simple product seller to a comprehensive solution provider. By demonstrating clear value through real-world applications, the website can address the distinct needs of residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale users.

Magazine-style Demonstration: Our project cases and products are presented in magazine format. Sungrow’s website moves beyond traditional, rigid display methods, showcasing its products’ core value clearly and intuitively. Through dynamic demonstrations and real-world case studies, we highlight key technologies and their practical applications, allowing every user to easily grasp Sungrow’s strengths. We are committed to enhancing user satisfaction through the integration of fresh layout styles and engaging content. All content is fully integrated with major social media platforms, enabling effortless sharing and ensuring digital interconnectivity.

“By gathering hundreds of survey responses and conducting over 1000 hours of in-depth face-to-face interviews with internal and external users, we confirm the final layout of our website.” Said by Simon Liu, general manager of Global Marketing Center at Sungrow, “We prioritize client’s satisfaction by focusing on three key aspects: Experience, Innovation and Service. And make sure those standards are well-adopted in every detail so our clients can consistently rely on our solutions and services at any time, from any place.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.sungrowpower.com/en

SOURCE Sungrow