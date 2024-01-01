Beverage Industry Veterans Launch Pittston Co-Packers

High-volume, state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility for leading national brands now open

PITTSTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pittston Co-Packers (PCP) has announced the launch of its first high-volume beverage manufacturing facility, providing full-service co-packing solutions. The new 403,000-square-foot facility meets the needs of today’s leading national beverage brands with end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Strategically located for efficient East and West Coast distribution, it supports both low- and high-acid product lines for cold fill and features advanced aseptic and PET technology for cartons, bottles and more. PCP is equipped to produce a broad range of beverage types, including juices, blended juices, fresh-brewed iced teas, plant- and nut-based milks, protein drinks, and electrolyte beverages. The facility is in full compliance with regulatory standards, ensuring an expedited path to production approval.









Beyond day-to-day production, Pittston Co-Packers also offers product development and commercialization services, including R&D assistance (on-site pilot runs, plant trials, recipe formulation and ingredient sourcing), in-house coordination of graphic design and packaging development.

The new operation was developed by seasoned industry veterans, including Chief Executive Officer Christopher J. Reed, founder of Reed’s, Inc. and California Custom Beverage. Joining him is John P. Holzemer, a seasoned plant operator with over 38 years of experience managing beverage plants, previously of fairlife, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company.

“Having founded a leading beverage brand and working in the industry for 38 years (and counting), I understand the unique challenges brands of all sizes are facing today,” said Reed. “At Pittston Co-Packers, we want to meet brands wherever they are in their journey and provide them with turnkey, scalable solutions to accelerate their growth.”

Pittston is in the middle of contracting 25 million out of their 39 million case capacity of annual production, with a goal of adding 20 million more cases of production capacity by 2027.

“When you’re producing at a national scale, there’s no room for shortcuts,” said Holzemer. “We’ve built our facility to meet the highest expectations — from compliance to consistency. We are investing to make this plant a world class facility.”

Pittston Co-Packers is currently servicing a variety of national beverage brands with capacity for additional customers. To learn more, visit pittstoncopackers.com or reach out directly to sales@pittstoncopackers.com.

About Pittston Co-Packers

Pittston Co-Packers is a high-volume beverage manufacturer in northern Pennsylvania offering scalable, turnkey co-packing solutions for leading national brands. From product formulation and batching to packaging and nationwide distribution, the operation is optimized for speed, consistency and scale — all backed by rigorous compliance and care. Its state-of-the-art, 403,000-square-foot facility services brands at any point in their journey, whether seeking to grow a national brand or launch a new product line. Pittston Co-Packers is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Eastroc Beverage Group Co, Ltd. For more information, visit pittstoncopackers.com or reach out directly to sales@pittstoncopackers.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Katie Volney



kvolney@broadheadco.com

612.623.8000