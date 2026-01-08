Betamek Receives Malaysia Global Sustainability Award 2025 For ESG Governance Excellence

Betamek Berhad (“Betamek” or the “Company“), an Original Design Manufacturer (“ODM“) and a leading player in electronics manufacturing services (“EMS“) for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Betamek Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (“BESB”), has been awarded the Elite Award, the highest honour under the Malaysia Global Sustainability Awards 2025 (“MGSA 2025”), in recognition of its project titled “Betamek Sustainability Integration & ESG Governance Framework.”

Caption (L-R): Ts. Dr. Norsaidatul Akmar Mazelan, Founding Chairman & Secretary-General, Sustainable Business Network Association Malaysia (SustNET); YBhg. Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato’ Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, Chairman of the Board of Directors, University Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM); En. Mohd Zulkhairi Jusoh, Head of Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), Betamek Berhad

The Elite Award represents the highest level of recognition under the MGSA platform and is reserved for organisations that demonstrate excellence and leadership in embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) principles into core business strategy and operations, beyond baseline compliance. Betamek’s recognition at this level reflects the depth, structure and maturity of its ESG governance framework, underpinned by measurable outcomes and organisation-wide implementation.

The awarded framework highlights Betamek’s approach to integrating sustainability into governance oversight, operational decision-making and long-term value creation. It encompasses structured ESG policies, accountability mechanisms and performance tracking designed to support responsible growth within Malaysia’s automotive and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

MGSA 2025 is a national-level platform that honours organisations demonstrating tangible progress in sustainability leadership, innovation and responsible business practices. Betamek’s selection underscores the increasing importance of robust ESG governance as stakeholders place greater emphasis on transparency, environmental stewardship and sustainable value creation.

The award has been formally presented on 8 January 2026 at Kompleks Kraf Kuala Lumpur, held in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Sustainability Conference: AI in Education for People and Planet, bringing together policymakers, corporates and sustainability leaders from across the region.

Encik Muhammad Fauzi Bin Abd Ghani, Executive Director of Betamek commented, “This recognition affirms our belief that sustainability must be embedded into governance structures rather than treated as a standalone initiative. Our ESG framework is designed to be practical, measurable and aligned with long-term business resilience. As the automotive and electronics industries evolve, we see responsible manufacturing and sound governance as critical enablers of sustainable growth.”

The recognition comes as Betamek continues to scale its role within Malaysia’s automotive electronics value chain, where customers and principals increasingly prioritise ESG compliance, supply-chain responsibility and long-term operational sustainability. The Group views this award as validation of its ongoing efforts to balance growth, innovation and responsible business conduct.

Looking ahead, Betamek remains focused on enhancing its ESG capabilities, strengthening governance processes and advancing sustainability practices that support long-term competitiveness and stakeholder value, in line with national and global sustainability expectations.

###

ABOUT BETAMEK BERHAD

Betamek is an ODM and EMS provider specialising in design and development (D&D), procurement and manufacturing of customised electronics and components for the automotive industry.

The Company is principally involved in the D&D and manufacture of vehicle audio products and components comprising vehicle infotainment systems and audio video accessories as well as vehicle accessories such as air conditioning control panels, USB chargers, mirror switches, power sockets, reverse cameras and other car accessories.

For more information, visit https://www.betamek.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Betamek Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Betamek Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire