Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.

The net capital charge of CRT transactions is represented as B5 m —mortgage-related net loss and LAE reserves risk—in the net required capital formula that is part of BCAR. It is based on unexpected losses and premiums associated with the transactions and is represented as a fraction of the original exposures. For this Best’s Special Report, “Updated Net Capital Charge Tables for ACIS/CIRT Reinsurance Transactions,” AM Best has selected approximately half the 151 CRT transactions effective through December 2022 to calculate the net capital charges associated with individual layers of the CRT transactions.

According to the report, a handful of transactions remain under trigger events due to failed delinquency tests, despite the low national delinquency rate, resulting in no principal being allocated to junior tranches. This will not affect AM Best’s net capital charge calculation, as the calculation assumes stress scenarios with trigger events in place for each transaction. The report also notes that the ultimate effect of the pandemic on the ACIS/CIRT transactions should be minimal.

AM Best publishes these net capital charge tables semi-annually, using the most current performance data available from the government-sponsored enterprises’ websites. Future publications of the net capital charges will be dependent on the continued timely availability of data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, among other factors.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=328600.

