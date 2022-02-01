Best VR Headset Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Oculus, Sony PS VR, HTC VIVE & More VR Headset Savings Revealed by Consumer Walk
Save on virtual reality headset deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with the top Sony PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest 2 & Rift offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early VR headset deals for Black Friday 2022, including HTC VIVE & HP Reverb deals. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best VR Headset Deals:
- Save up to 35% on Quest 2 virtual reality headsets, bundles & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $200 on HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset, controllers & bundles (HP.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 78% on VR headsets (Meta Quest 2, PSVR, HTC VIVE & more) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 78% on Sony PlayStation VR, bundles, games & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on HTC VIVE VR systems, controllers & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Oculus Meta Quest 2 Deals:
- Save up to 35% on Quest 2 VR headsets (256GB, 128GB & 64GB) (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on refurbished Quest 2 All-in-One VR headsets (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Quest 2 Holiday VR headset bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Quest 2 Advanced virtual reality headset bundle (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Meta Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset, controllers, games & accessories (Meta.com) – Get this deal>>
Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart.com to shop thousands more live deals across different product categories. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Playing games with a virtual reality headset or VR headset makes the experience more immersive and enjoyable. Hardcore gamers can attest to this fact. VR headsets are easy to use and there is already a wide selection of affordable and comfortable VR headsets in the market. Among the more popular VR headsets are the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), HTC Vive, and HP Reverb. Meanwhile, for console gaming, the best choice is still the Sony PlayStation VR until the PSVR 2 for the PS5 arrives.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])