BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Best Version Media (BVM) is proud to announce that our creative teams have earned 10 Inhouse Design Awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) in its 62nd annual competition. This premier program celebrates the very best of in-house design from organizations across corporate, nonprofit, media and academic sectors.

“This recognition is a testament to the creativity and teamwork that drive our brand forward,” said Katie Wold, Senior Vice President of Brand Delivery at BVM. “We’re proud to receive 10 Inhouse Design Awards this year. Our Design and Marketing teams continue to push boundaries and elevate our business, and this honor reflects that commitment.”

The GDUSA Inhouse Design Awards, sponsored by Robert Half, recognize excellence in branding, motion graphics, publications, presentations and more, showcasing the full spectrum of in-house creative talent. With thousands of entries submitted annually, the program highlights the essential role of internal creative teams in shaping brand identity and delivering exceptional results.

This milestone underscores BVM’s ongoing commitment to innovation and visual excellence across its expanding portfolio of local publications and brand-supporting marketing materials.

About Best Version Media

BVM connects local businesses to customers with innovative print and digital marketing solutions. Visit www.bestversionmedia.com to learn more about our services.

About Graphic Design USA

GDUSA is a leading publication for creative professionals in graphic design, branding, packaging, digital media, and more. It is widely known for its prestigious annual award programs, including the American Graphic Design Awards™, Inhouse Design Awards™, and Digital Design Awards™. Learn more at https://gdusa.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-version-media-honored-with-10-gdusa-inhouse-design-awards-in-2025-302509717.html

SOURCE Best Version Media, LLC