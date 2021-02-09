Best Progressive Jackpots In The Online Market

Many slot players prefer a progressive jackpot to a fixed jackpot. The main reason is because a progressive jackpot gives players the chance to win a life changing sum of money. In one game your life could completely change. Below, we have a short list of the best online slot progressive jackpot types currently available.

Joker Millions

This video slot comes from developer Yggdrasil. It is a fun and exciting slot that will have every player glued to the slot. It has an RTP of 94.3%, which is actually slightly below average. The low RTP shouldn’t put you off though as this slot offers so much more. Joker Millions has bright and vivid colours that help give the slot a retro quality, though the slot still feels modern and sleek because of the graphics it uses.There are a multitude of features available but the most eye-catching is the progressive jackpot. The progressive jackpot for this slot starts at an amazing £100,000! The jackpot can also reach as high as £3 000 000! These are sums of money that would completely change any player’s life.

Mega Moolah

This was developed by NetEnt and first released in 2006. The reason why it is still so popular amongst players over ten years later is thanks to the incredible progressive jackpots that the slot has. The slot has graphics and animations that bring exotic animals to life, expect to see lions, giraffes and even zebras. The graphics do a good job portraying these animals but they do seem a little dated compared to modern games, however this is to be expected considering the release date of the slot. The main thing Mega Moolah has going for it are the four progessive jackpots! They are called mini, minor, major and finally mega. Each offers players the chance to win a considerable amount, they are won completely at random meaning that with any spin you could find yourself winning.

Megabars Jackpot King

Coming from Blueprint Gaming, Megabars Jackpot King is a slot that offers players an amazing chance to win big, with three progressive jackpots up for grabs! It has a simple theme but portrays it well, using vivid shades of purple and red to make it stand out. The graphics also work well for the theme the slot is trying to depict. There are five reels and ten paylines, with an RTP of 95.50%, it is a high variance slot. The progressive jackpots give players the chance to trigger the progressive jackpots at random, adding a layer of excitement to the game. As the slot is highly volatile, it will suit players who are more willing to bet big, as this means there would be a bigger chance for a reward.

Conclusion

With the chance to completely change your life and prizes increase in size each time somebody fails to win it, progressive jackpots are ever popular with online slot players. Who knows, maybe next time you play an online slot with a progressive jackpot you may get lucky and win it all.