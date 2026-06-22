Best Gold IRA Companies for a 401(k) Rollover in 2026: Expert Rankings Released

Amidst the latest geopolitical tensions, war news and gold price forecasts, investors are looking for more information on top Gold IRA companies. IRAEmpire’s latest reports aims to assist consumers with their research.

IRAEmpire is pleased to announce its new “Best Gold IRA Companies for 401(k) Rollover” list for 2026.

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, “Finding a trustworthy gold IRA rollover company requires significant research. We hope our findings will assist consumers.”

Best Gold IRA Companies for 401k Rollovers in 2026

After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:

These companies have demonstrated consistent performance, transparency, and reliability in a rapidly evolving market.

>>Find The Best Gold Investment Company of Your State Here.

A Gold IRA rollover should not begin with choosing coins. It should begin with confirming that the 401(k) is eligible, comparing the rollover with the investor’s other options, selecting a qualified self-directed IRA custodian and obtaining complete written pricing.

What Is a 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA Rollover?

A 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover moves eligible retirement funds from an employer-sponsored 401(k) into a self-directed individual retirement account that can hold qualifying physical precious metals.

Most ordinary 401(k) plans do not allow participants to purchase and store physical bullion directly. A self-directed Gold IRA provides access to certain IRS-eligible gold, silver, platinum and palladium products.

The rollover does not mean that the investor receives physical gold immediately. The process generally involves three separate parties:

A precious-metals dealer that sells the metals

A self-directed IRA custodian that administers the account

A qualified depository that stores the metals

The metals remain inside the retirement account and must be handled according to applicable IRA rules.

Can You Roll a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA?

Many 401(k) balances can be rolled into a Gold IRA, particularly plans maintained by a former employer.

Potentially eligible accounts may include:

Traditional 401(k)

Roth 401(k)

403(b)

457(b)

Thrift Savings Plan

Traditional IRA

SEP IRA

Certain SIMPLE IRAs

Other qualified retirement plans

Eligibility depends on the plan documents and the investor’s employment status.

A former employer’s 401(k) is generally easier to roll over because the account owner is no longer actively participating in that employer’s plan. An active 401(k) may restrict distributions while the employee remains with the company.

Some plans permit an in-service distribution after the participant reaches a certain age or satisfies another plan condition. The plan administrator must confirm whether this option is available.

Consumers should not rely solely on a Gold IRA salesperson to determine eligibility. They should contact the current 401(k) administrator directly.

See the Full List of the Best Gold IRA Companies

How IRAEmpire Ranked the Best Gold IRA Rollover Companies

This ranking focuses on the qualities that matter most during a 401(k) rollover:

Experience with retirement-plan rollovers

Quality of investor education

Assistance with rollover paperwork

Fee transparency

Company reputation

Customer-review patterns

Custodian coordination

Depository options

IRA-eligible bullion selection

Buyback assistance

Minimum investment requirements

Sales practices

Overall suitability for retirement investors

A Gold IRA company is not the custodian of the retirement account unless it is specifically authorized to perform that role. Most companies on this list operate as precious-metals dealers and rollover coordinators while working with independent custodians and depositories.

1. Augusta Precious Metals – Best Overall Gold IRA for a 401(k) Rollover

Augusta Precious Metals ranks as the best overall Gold IRA company for a 401(k) rollover in 2026 because of its education-first process, retirement-account expertise and emphasis on helping investors understand the complete transaction before purchasing metals.

Read Augusta Precious Metals Reviews and Ratings

A rollover can affect decades of accumulated retirement savings. Augusta’s guided model is well suited to consumers who do not want to navigate the custodian, paperwork, pricing and storage process alone.

Why Augusta Ranks First

Augusta helps investors understand both the mechanics and potential costs of moving funds into a self-directed precious-metals IRA.

Its rollover resources explain:

How a 401(k)-to-IRA rollover works

The difference between direct and indirect rollovers

How a self-directed IRA is opened

How funds reach the new custodian

Which precious metals may qualify

Why approved storage is necessary

How fees and dealer pricing work

What investors should know before proceeding

Augusta also focuses on industry sales practices that can increase costs, including confusing “free silver” promotions, high-pressure calls and celebrity marketing built into product pricing.

This makes it a strong choice for investors who want to review the facts before authorizing a rollover.

Rollover Process

An Augusta rollover generally involves:

Confirming that the existing retirement plan is eligible Opening a self-directed precious-metals IRA with a custodian Completing the rollover or transfer request Moving funds to the new IRA Selecting eligible gold or silver Authorizing the custodian to complete the purchase Sending the metals to an approved depository

Augusta provides information and assistance, but the existing plan administrator and new custodian ultimately handle the movement and administration of retirement funds.

Minimum Investment

Augusta generally requires a substantial minimum investment, commonly published at $50,000.

This makes the company better suited to consumers with larger former-employer 401(k) balances. Someone planning to move only a few thousand dollars may find another provider more accessible.

Strengths

Strong education-first process

Specialized Gold IRA support

Assistance with 401(k), IRA, 403(b) and TSP rollovers

Low-pressure positioning

Guided custodian and storage process

Established customer-service reputation

Suitable for substantial retirement balances

Helps investors examine marketing claims and fee structures

Limitations

High minimum investment

Best For

Augusta Precious Metals is best for investors rolling over a substantial 401(k) balance who want a highly guided and educational experience.

Check if Augusta Precious Metals is the Right Fit for You

2. Lear Capital – Best for Written Fees and Documentation

Lear Capital ranks second because of its long operating history, dedicated precious-metals IRA services and comparatively clear published information about minimums and annual fees.

Lear may be especially suitable for consumers who want rollover assistance but cannot meet Augusta’s higher minimum.

Read Lear Capital Reviews and Ratings Here

Why Lear Capital Ranks Second

A 401(k) rollover can involve several different expenses:

Account administration

Custodian charges

Storage

Insurance

Wire fees

Dealer premiums

Buy-sell spreads

Lear Capital publishes more information about its account requirements and annual expenses than many precious-metals companies.

Rollover Support

Lear Capital provides assistance with moving funds from eligible accounts such as:

Former-employer 401(k) plans

Traditional IRAs

403(b) plans

Thrift Savings Plans

SEP IRAs

Other qualifying retirement accounts

Its specialized IRA department can help coordinate the account-opening process with the custodian and depository.

Written Transaction Process

Lear emphasizes written documentation and transaction confirmation.

Before authorizing a purchase, an investor should receive details identifying:

The exact precious-metal product

Quantity and weight

Total purchase price

Applicable fees

Delivery or storage instructions

Transaction terms

Consumers should additionally request the current spot value, premium percentage and same-day buyback value.

Best For

Lear Capital is best for investors who want a lower entry point, written transaction documents and clearer published account fees.

3. GoldenCrest Metals – Best Emerging Gold IRA Rollover Company

GoldenCrest Metals ranks third as an emerging company offering Gold and Silver IRA rollover assistance with an emphasis on personalized service.

The company publishes guidance specifically addressing how consumers can move funds from a 401(k), IRA or TSP into a self-directed precious-metals IRA.

Read Goldencrest Metals Reviews and Ratings

Why GoldenCrest Metals Ranks Third

Some investors prefer a newer company that provides more direct access to representatives and a less institutional experience.

GoldenCrest explains that eligible retirement funds may be moved into a self-directed IRA holding physical gold and silver when the rollover is structured properly.

Its rollover resources emphasize:

Selecting a self-directed IRA custodian

Opening the new account

Requesting a direct movement of funds

Choosing eligible precious metals

Using approved depository storage

Best For

GoldenCrest Metals is best for investors who want to compare a newer, personalized rollover provider with established Gold IRA companies.

4. Preserve Gold – Best for Personalized Rollover Assistance

Preserve Gold ranks fourth because of its hands-on rollover process and support for several types of employer-sponsored and individual retirement accounts.

The company states that it assists customers with paperwork, communications with the existing plan administrator, funding the new IRA, selecting eligible metals and arranging approved storage.

Read Preserve Gold Reviews and Ratings

Why Preserve Gold Ranks Fourth

A rollover can stall when the investor does not know which forms to request or how the current plan administrator should issue the funds.

Preserve Gold’s service model may appeal to consumers who want assistance throughout the process instead of receiving general instructions and managing each step independently.

The company identifies several potentially eligible accounts, including:

Traditional 401(k)

Roth 401(k)

Traditional IRA

Roth IRA

403(b)

457(b)

Thrift Savings Plan

SEP retirement plans

Actual eligibility must still be confirmed with the current plan.

Best For

Preserve Gold is best for investors who want personalized help with rollover paperwork and coordination between multiple providers.

Direct vs. Indirect 401(k) Rollovers

The method used to move the money can affect taxes, withholding and administrative risk.

Read this Free Gold IRA Rollover Guide

Direct Rollover

In a direct rollover, the 401(k) plan sends the funds directly to the new IRA custodian. The payment may be transmitted electronically or issued by check payable to the custodian for the benefit of the account owner.

The investor does not personally control the money.

This is generally the cleaner method because it reduces the risk of:

Missing the rollover deadline

Mandatory tax withholding

Accidental taxable distributions

Early-withdrawal penalties

Spending or misplacing rollover funds

Investors should normally ask whether a direct rollover is available before considering an indirect rollover.

Indirect Rollover

In an indirect rollover, the distribution is issued to the account owner.

The investor generally has 60 days to redeposit the eligible amount into another qualified retirement account. Retirement-plan distributions paid to the participant may also be subject to mandatory federal tax withholding.

To roll over the full account value, the investor may need to replace the withheld amount using other funds and recover the withholding later through the tax-return process.

Failure to complete the rollover on time may cause the distribution to become taxable and could result in an additional early-distribution tax when applicable.

Because of these risks, an indirect rollover should not be treated casually.

How to Roll Over a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA

Step 1: Check Your 401(k) Eligibility

Contact the plan administrator and ask:

Is the account eligible for a rollover?

Is this a former-employer plan?

Are in-service distributions permitted?

What portion of the balance is vested?

Does the account contain pretax, Roth or after-tax funds?

Is there an outstanding plan loan?

What forms are required?

How should the new custodian be listed on the check?

Do not open or fund a Gold IRA until the rollover eligibility is understood.

View the Best Gold IRA Rollover Providers in the US

Step 2: Compare the Rollover With Your Other Options

A Gold IRA is not the only destination for an old 401(k).

Other possibilities may include:

Leaving the funds in the existing 401(k)

Rolling them into a new employer’s plan

Moving them to a conventional IRA

Moving only a portion to a Gold IRA

Taking a taxable distribution

Compare investment options, administrative fees, creditor protections, withdrawal rules, access to institutional funds and required-distribution planning.

A dealer earning money from a precious-metals sale has an incentive to recommend a rollover. Consider obtaining advice from an independent fiduciary or tax professional.

Step 3: Choose a Self-Directed IRA Custodian

The Gold IRA dealer and IRA custodian are usually separate companies.

Review the custodian’s:

Regulatory status

Account setup fee

Annual administration charge

Transaction fees

Wire charges

Storage relationships

Distribution fees

Account-closing charge

Customer-service reputation

Ask whether the fee is flat, tiered or based on the account’s value.

Step 4: Open the Gold IRA

Complete the custodian’s application and beneficiary documents.

The account should be open before the old 401(k) releases funds.

Make sure the account type matches the rollover funds. Pretax 401(k) money is commonly rolled into a traditional self-directed IRA. Roth 401(k) money generally requires appropriate Roth treatment.

Step 5: Request a Direct Rollover

Ask the 401(k) administrator to send the funds directly to the new IRA custodian.

Confirm:

Exact payee wording

Account number

Mailing or wire instructions

Whether the funds are sent by check or electronically

Expected processing time

Whether separate checks are required for different tax categories

Keep copies of every document.

Step 6: Select IRA-Eligible Metals

Once the money reaches the custodian, the investor can direct the IRA to purchase approved products.

Not every gold coin qualifies.

Ask for a quote showing:

Exact coin or bar

Mint or refiner

Weight and quantity

Metal purity

Current spot value

Total selling price

Dollar premium

Percentage premium

Same-day buyback value

Standard, recognizable bullion may be easier to compare and resell than proprietary or collectible products.

Step 7: Store the Metals at an Approved Depository

The metals are shipped to the IRA’s approved depository.

The investor should receive confirmation showing:

Depository name

Storage location

Metal description

Quantity

Storage arrangement

Insurance information

Account ownership

The investor cannot simply take the IRA metals home while continuing to treat them as IRA assets.

Step 8: Review the Account Annually

Monitor:

Custodian statements

Storage confirmations

Annual fees

Metal valuations

Portfolio allocation

Beneficiary information

Buyback terms

Required minimum distribution planning

A rollover is not the end of the due-diligence process.

Gold IRA Rollover Fees to Understand

A 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover may involve:

Account setup fee

Annual custodian fee

Depository storage charge

Insurance

Transaction fee

Wire fee

Dealer markup

Buy-sell spread

Shipping

Liquidation fee

In-kind distribution charge

Account-closing fee

The dealer spread can be much larger than the published annual fees.

For example, an investor may focus on saving $200 in annual storage while paying thousands of dollars above the underlying metal value.

Always request both the purchase price and the immediate buyback price.

Should You Roll Your Entire 401(k) Into Gold?

A complete rollover is not automatically advisable.

Physical gold may offer diversification, but it also has limitations:

It produces no dividends

It pays no interest

It requires storage

It can decline in value

Dealer spreads reduce liquidity

Annual fees reduce returns

It may be less convenient for required distributions

It lacks the growth characteristics of productive businesses

Many investors use precious metals as one part of a broader retirement strategy rather than as the entire portfolio.

The appropriate allocation depends on the investor’s age, risk tolerance, income needs, other assets, tax situation and retirement timeline.

A Gold IRA dealer should not determine that allocation alone.

View the Top Gold IRA Dealer of the US

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Gold IRA company for a 401(k) rollover?

Augusta Precious Metals is our top choice for a substantial 401(k) rollover because of its education-first model, guided support and specialization in precious-metals retirement accounts. Lear Capital may be more accessible for investors seeking a lower published minimum.

Is a 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover taxable?

A properly completed direct rollover from an eligible 401(k) into an appropriate IRA is generally not treated as a current taxable distribution. The tax character of pretax and Roth funds must be preserved unless the investor intentionally completes a taxable conversion.

Can I roll over an active 401(k)?

Possibly, but many active employer plans restrict withdrawals. Ask the plan administrator whether in-service distributions are allowed.

Can I roll over only part of my 401(k)?

A partial rollover may be possible if the plan permits it. This can allow an investor to retain part of the account in conventional investments while moving another portion to a self-directed IRA.

How long does a Gold IRA rollover take?

Processing can take from several business days to several weeks, depending on the 401(k) administrator, custodian, paperwork and funding method. No company can guarantee that an outside plan administrator will process a rollover by a specific date.

Can I keep Gold IRA metals at home?

IRA-owned metals generally need to be held through the appropriate trustee, custodian and depository structure. Taking personal possession can be treated as a distribution and may create taxes or penalties.

Does a rollover count as an IRA contribution?

An eligible rollover is generally separate from the annual IRA contribution limit. It represents retirement funds moving between qualified accounts rather than a new annual contribution.

Can I roll a Roth 401(k) into a Gold IRA?

Roth 401(k) funds may generally be moved into an appropriately structured Roth IRA. The investor should confirm the tax treatment with the plan administrator, custodian and tax professional.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire