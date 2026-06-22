Best Gold IRA Companies for a 401(k) Rollover in 2026: Expert Rankings Released
Amidst the latest geopolitical tensions, war news and gold price forecasts, investors are looking for more information on top Gold IRA companies. IRAEmpire’s latest reports aims to assist consumers with their research.
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / IRAEmpire is pleased to announce its new “Best Gold IRA Companies for 401(k) Rollover” list for 2026.
According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, “Finding a trustworthy gold IRA rollover company requires significant research. We hope our findings will assist consumers.”
Best Gold IRA Companies for 401k Rollovers in 2026
After careful evaluation, the rankings remain consistent:
These companies have demonstrated consistent performance, transparency, and reliability in a rapidly evolving market.
>>Find The Best Gold Investment Company of Your State Here.
A Gold IRA rollover should not begin with choosing coins. It should begin with confirming that the 401(k) is eligible, comparing the rollover with the investor’s other options, selecting a qualified self-directed IRA custodian and obtaining complete written pricing.
What Is a 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA Rollover?
A 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover moves eligible retirement funds from an employer-sponsored 401(k) into a self-directed individual retirement account that can hold qualifying physical precious metals.
Most ordinary 401(k) plans do not allow participants to purchase and store physical bullion directly. A self-directed Gold IRA provides access to certain IRS-eligible gold, silver, platinum and palladium products.
The rollover does not mean that the investor receives physical gold immediately. The process generally involves three separate parties:
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A precious-metals dealer that sells the metals
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A self-directed IRA custodian that administers the account
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A qualified depository that stores the metals
The metals remain inside the retirement account and must be handled according to applicable IRA rules.
Can You Roll a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA?
Many 401(k) balances can be rolled into a Gold IRA, particularly plans maintained by a former employer.
Potentially eligible accounts may include:
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Traditional 401(k)
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Roth 401(k)
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403(b)
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457(b)
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Thrift Savings Plan
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Traditional IRA
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SEP IRA
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Certain SIMPLE IRAs
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Other qualified retirement plans
Eligibility depends on the plan documents and the investor’s employment status.
A former employer’s 401(k) is generally easier to roll over because the account owner is no longer actively participating in that employer’s plan. An active 401(k) may restrict distributions while the employee remains with the company.
Some plans permit an in-service distribution after the participant reaches a certain age or satisfies another plan condition. The plan administrator must confirm whether this option is available.
Consumers should not rely solely on a Gold IRA salesperson to determine eligibility. They should contact the current 401(k) administrator directly.
See the Full List of the Best Gold IRA Companies
How IRAEmpire Ranked the Best Gold IRA Rollover Companies
This ranking focuses on the qualities that matter most during a 401(k) rollover:
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Experience with retirement-plan rollovers
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Quality of investor education
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Assistance with rollover paperwork
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Fee transparency
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Company reputation
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Customer-review patterns
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Custodian coordination
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Depository options
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IRA-eligible bullion selection
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Buyback assistance
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Minimum investment requirements
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Sales practices
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Overall suitability for retirement investors
A Gold IRA company is not the custodian of the retirement account unless it is specifically authorized to perform that role. Most companies on this list operate as precious-metals dealers and rollover coordinators while working with independent custodians and depositories.
1. Augusta Precious Metals – Best Overall Gold IRA for a 401(k) Rollover
Augusta Precious Metals ranks as the best overall Gold IRA company for a 401(k) rollover in 2026 because of its education-first process, retirement-account expertise and emphasis on helping investors understand the complete transaction before purchasing metals.
Read Augusta Precious Metals Reviews and Ratings
A rollover can affect decades of accumulated retirement savings. Augusta’s guided model is well suited to consumers who do not want to navigate the custodian, paperwork, pricing and storage process alone.
Why Augusta Ranks First
Augusta helps investors understand both the mechanics and potential costs of moving funds into a self-directed precious-metals IRA.
Its rollover resources explain:
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How a 401(k)-to-IRA rollover works
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The difference between direct and indirect rollovers
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How a self-directed IRA is opened
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How funds reach the new custodian
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Which precious metals may qualify
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Why approved storage is necessary
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How fees and dealer pricing work
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What investors should know before proceeding
Augusta also focuses on industry sales practices that can increase costs, including confusing “free silver” promotions, high-pressure calls and celebrity marketing built into product pricing.
This makes it a strong choice for investors who want to review the facts before authorizing a rollover.
Rollover Process
An Augusta rollover generally involves:
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Confirming that the existing retirement plan is eligible
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Opening a self-directed precious-metals IRA with a custodian
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Completing the rollover or transfer request
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Moving funds to the new IRA
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Selecting eligible gold or silver
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Authorizing the custodian to complete the purchase
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Sending the metals to an approved depository
Augusta provides information and assistance, but the existing plan administrator and new custodian ultimately handle the movement and administration of retirement funds.
Minimum Investment
Augusta generally requires a substantial minimum investment, commonly published at $50,000.
This makes the company better suited to consumers with larger former-employer 401(k) balances. Someone planning to move only a few thousand dollars may find another provider more accessible.
Strengths
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Strong education-first process
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Specialized Gold IRA support
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Assistance with 401(k), IRA, 403(b) and TSP rollovers
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Low-pressure positioning
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Guided custodian and storage process
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Established customer-service reputation
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Suitable for substantial retirement balances
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Helps investors examine marketing claims and fee structures
Limitations
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High minimum investment
Best For
Augusta Precious Metals is best for investors rolling over a substantial 401(k) balance who want a highly guided and educational experience.
Check if Augusta Precious Metals is the Right Fit for You
2. Lear Capital – Best for Written Fees and Documentation
Lear Capital ranks second because of its long operating history, dedicated precious-metals IRA services and comparatively clear published information about minimums and annual fees.
Lear may be especially suitable for consumers who want rollover assistance but cannot meet Augusta’s higher minimum.
Read Lear Capital Reviews and Ratings Here
Why Lear Capital Ranks Second
A 401(k) rollover can involve several different expenses:
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Account administration
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Custodian charges
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Storage
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Insurance
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Wire fees
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Dealer premiums
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Buy-sell spreads
Lear Capital publishes more information about its account requirements and annual expenses than many precious-metals companies.
Rollover Support
Lear Capital provides assistance with moving funds from eligible accounts such as:
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Former-employer 401(k) plans
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Traditional IRAs
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403(b) plans
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Thrift Savings Plans
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SEP IRAs
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Other qualifying retirement accounts
Its specialized IRA department can help coordinate the account-opening process with the custodian and depository.
Written Transaction Process
Lear emphasizes written documentation and transaction confirmation.
Before authorizing a purchase, an investor should receive details identifying:
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The exact precious-metal product
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Quantity and weight
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Total purchase price
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Applicable fees
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Delivery or storage instructions
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Transaction terms
Consumers should additionally request the current spot value, premium percentage and same-day buyback value.
Best For
Lear Capital is best for investors who want a lower entry point, written transaction documents and clearer published account fees.
3. GoldenCrest Metals – Best Emerging Gold IRA Rollover Company
GoldenCrest Metals ranks third as an emerging company offering Gold and Silver IRA rollover assistance with an emphasis on personalized service.
The company publishes guidance specifically addressing how consumers can move funds from a 401(k), IRA or TSP into a self-directed precious-metals IRA.
Read Goldencrest Metals Reviews and Ratings
Why GoldenCrest Metals Ranks Third
Some investors prefer a newer company that provides more direct access to representatives and a less institutional experience.
GoldenCrest explains that eligible retirement funds may be moved into a self-directed IRA holding physical gold and silver when the rollover is structured properly.
Its rollover resources emphasize:
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Selecting a self-directed IRA custodian
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Opening the new account
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Requesting a direct movement of funds
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Choosing eligible precious metals
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Using approved depository storage
Best For
GoldenCrest Metals is best for investors who want to compare a newer, personalized rollover provider with established Gold IRA companies.
4. Preserve Gold – Best for Personalized Rollover Assistance
Preserve Gold ranks fourth because of its hands-on rollover process and support for several types of employer-sponsored and individual retirement accounts.
The company states that it assists customers with paperwork, communications with the existing plan administrator, funding the new IRA, selecting eligible metals and arranging approved storage.
Read Preserve Gold Reviews and Ratings
Why Preserve Gold Ranks Fourth
A rollover can stall when the investor does not know which forms to request or how the current plan administrator should issue the funds.
Preserve Gold’s service model may appeal to consumers who want assistance throughout the process instead of receiving general instructions and managing each step independently.
The company identifies several potentially eligible accounts, including:
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Traditional 401(k)
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Roth 401(k)
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Traditional IRA
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Roth IRA
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403(b)
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457(b)
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Thrift Savings Plan
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SEP retirement plans
Actual eligibility must still be confirmed with the current plan.
Best For
Preserve Gold is best for investors who want personalized help with rollover paperwork and coordination between multiple providers.
Direct vs. Indirect 401(k) Rollovers
The method used to move the money can affect taxes, withholding and administrative risk.
Read this Free Gold IRA Rollover Guide
Direct Rollover
In a direct rollover, the 401(k) plan sends the funds directly to the new IRA custodian. The payment may be transmitted electronically or issued by check payable to the custodian for the benefit of the account owner.
The investor does not personally control the money.
This is generally the cleaner method because it reduces the risk of:
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Missing the rollover deadline
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Mandatory tax withholding
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Accidental taxable distributions
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Early-withdrawal penalties
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Spending or misplacing rollover funds
Investors should normally ask whether a direct rollover is available before considering an indirect rollover.
Indirect Rollover
In an indirect rollover, the distribution is issued to the account owner.
The investor generally has 60 days to redeposit the eligible amount into another qualified retirement account. Retirement-plan distributions paid to the participant may also be subject to mandatory federal tax withholding.
To roll over the full account value, the investor may need to replace the withheld amount using other funds and recover the withholding later through the tax-return process.
Failure to complete the rollover on time may cause the distribution to become taxable and could result in an additional early-distribution tax when applicable.
Because of these risks, an indirect rollover should not be treated casually.
How to Roll Over a 401(k) Into a Gold IRA
Step 1: Check Your 401(k) Eligibility
Contact the plan administrator and ask:
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Is the account eligible for a rollover?
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Is this a former-employer plan?
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Are in-service distributions permitted?
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What portion of the balance is vested?
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Does the account contain pretax, Roth or after-tax funds?
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Is there an outstanding plan loan?
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What forms are required?
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How should the new custodian be listed on the check?
Do not open or fund a Gold IRA until the rollover eligibility is understood.
View the Best Gold IRA Rollover Providers in the US
Step 2: Compare the Rollover With Your Other Options
A Gold IRA is not the only destination for an old 401(k).
Other possibilities may include:
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Leaving the funds in the existing 401(k)
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Rolling them into a new employer’s plan
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Moving them to a conventional IRA
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Moving only a portion to a Gold IRA
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Taking a taxable distribution
Compare investment options, administrative fees, creditor protections, withdrawal rules, access to institutional funds and required-distribution planning.
A dealer earning money from a precious-metals sale has an incentive to recommend a rollover. Consider obtaining advice from an independent fiduciary or tax professional.
Step 3: Choose a Self-Directed IRA Custodian
The Gold IRA dealer and IRA custodian are usually separate companies.
Review the custodian’s:
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Regulatory status
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Account setup fee
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Annual administration charge
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Transaction fees
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Wire charges
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Storage relationships
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Distribution fees
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Account-closing charge
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Customer-service reputation
Ask whether the fee is flat, tiered or based on the account’s value.
Step 4: Open the Gold IRA
Complete the custodian’s application and beneficiary documents.
The account should be open before the old 401(k) releases funds.
Make sure the account type matches the rollover funds. Pretax 401(k) money is commonly rolled into a traditional self-directed IRA. Roth 401(k) money generally requires appropriate Roth treatment.
Step 5: Request a Direct Rollover
Ask the 401(k) administrator to send the funds directly to the new IRA custodian.
Confirm:
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Exact payee wording
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Account number
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Mailing or wire instructions
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Whether the funds are sent by check or electronically
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Expected processing time
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Whether separate checks are required for different tax categories
Keep copies of every document.
Step 6: Select IRA-Eligible Metals
Once the money reaches the custodian, the investor can direct the IRA to purchase approved products.
Not every gold coin qualifies.
Ask for a quote showing:
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Exact coin or bar
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Mint or refiner
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Weight and quantity
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Metal purity
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Current spot value
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Total selling price
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Dollar premium
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Percentage premium
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Same-day buyback value
Standard, recognizable bullion may be easier to compare and resell than proprietary or collectible products.
Step 7: Store the Metals at an Approved Depository
The metals are shipped to the IRA’s approved depository.
The investor should receive confirmation showing:
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Depository name
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Storage location
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Metal description
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Quantity
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Storage arrangement
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Insurance information
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Account ownership
The investor cannot simply take the IRA metals home while continuing to treat them as IRA assets.
Step 8: Review the Account Annually
Monitor:
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Custodian statements
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Storage confirmations
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Annual fees
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Metal valuations
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Portfolio allocation
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Beneficiary information
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Buyback terms
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Required minimum distribution planning
A rollover is not the end of the due-diligence process.
Gold IRA Rollover Fees to Understand
A 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover may involve:
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Account setup fee
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Annual custodian fee
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Depository storage charge
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Insurance
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Transaction fee
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Wire fee
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Dealer markup
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Buy-sell spread
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Shipping
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Liquidation fee
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In-kind distribution charge
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Account-closing fee
The dealer spread can be much larger than the published annual fees.
For example, an investor may focus on saving $200 in annual storage while paying thousands of dollars above the underlying metal value.
Always request both the purchase price and the immediate buyback price.
Should You Roll Your Entire 401(k) Into Gold?
A complete rollover is not automatically advisable.
Physical gold may offer diversification, but it also has limitations:
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It produces no dividends
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It pays no interest
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It requires storage
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It can decline in value
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Dealer spreads reduce liquidity
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Annual fees reduce returns
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It may be less convenient for required distributions
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It lacks the growth characteristics of productive businesses
Many investors use precious metals as one part of a broader retirement strategy rather than as the entire portfolio.
The appropriate allocation depends on the investor’s age, risk tolerance, income needs, other assets, tax situation and retirement timeline.
A Gold IRA dealer should not determine that allocation alone.
View the Top Gold IRA Dealer of the US
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the best Gold IRA company for a 401(k) rollover?
Augusta Precious Metals is our top choice for a substantial 401(k) rollover because of its education-first model, guided support and specialization in precious-metals retirement accounts. Lear Capital may be more accessible for investors seeking a lower published minimum.
Is a 401(k)-to-Gold-IRA rollover taxable?
A properly completed direct rollover from an eligible 401(k) into an appropriate IRA is generally not treated as a current taxable distribution. The tax character of pretax and Roth funds must be preserved unless the investor intentionally completes a taxable conversion.
Can I roll over an active 401(k)?
Possibly, but many active employer plans restrict withdrawals. Ask the plan administrator whether in-service distributions are allowed.
Can I roll over only part of my 401(k)?
A partial rollover may be possible if the plan permits it. This can allow an investor to retain part of the account in conventional investments while moving another portion to a self-directed IRA.
How long does a Gold IRA rollover take?
Processing can take from several business days to several weeks, depending on the 401(k) administrator, custodian, paperwork and funding method. No company can guarantee that an outside plan administrator will process a rollover by a specific date.
Can I keep Gold IRA metals at home?
IRA-owned metals generally need to be held through the appropriate trustee, custodian and depository structure. Taking personal possession can be treated as a distribution and may create taxes or penalties.
Does a rollover count as an IRA contribution?
An eligible rollover is generally separate from the annual IRA contribution limit. It represents retirement funds moving between qualified accounts rather than a new annual contribution.
Can I roll a Roth 401(k) into a Gold IRA?
Roth 401(k) funds may generally be moved into an appropriately structured Roth IRA. The investor should confirm the tax treatment with the plan administrator, custodian and tax professional.
About IRAEmpire
IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.
CONTACT:
Ryan Paulson
ryan@iraempire.com
SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire