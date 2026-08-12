As inflation reaches record heights, interest in gold investments has seen a sharp increase. IRAEmpire has released its “Best Gold Dealers USA” list to help gold investors with their search.

IRAEmpire has released a new list of the “Best Gold Dealers in USA 2026” to help gold investors based in the US, make better informed decisions.

Best Gold Dealers in the USA 2026

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, “The best gold dealers in the USA are companies that help investors buy physical precious metals with clear pricing, secure delivery, reliable customer support and transparent buyback terms. For retirement-focused buyers, the best dealers should also understand Gold IRAs, self-directed IRA custodians, approved depository storage and eligible bullion rules.”

Michael points out, “A good gold dealer should not only sell coins and bars. It should help buyers understand spot price, premiums, spreads, product eligibility, storage, insurance, shipping and resale value. This matters because physical precious metals can carry dealer markups, storage charges, insurance costs and liquidity risks. “

Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here

What Is a Gold Dealer?

A gold dealer is a company that sells physical precious metals, usually including gold coins, gold bars, silver coins, silver bars and sometimes platinum or palladium products.

Some gold dealers focus on direct purchases. These companies sell precious metals for personal ownership, home delivery or private storage.

Other gold dealers focus on retirement accounts. These companies help investors buy IRS-eligible metals inside a self-directed Gold IRA or precious metals IRA.

Many top U.S. gold dealers now offer both:

Direct physical gold and silver purchases

Gold IRA and precious metals IRA assistance

Insured delivery

Depository storage

Buyback support

Education on coins, bars, spreads and storage

Rollover or transfer guidance for retirement accounts

The best gold dealer depends on your purpose. Someone buying one gold coin for personal ownership may need a different dealer than someone rolling over a large retirement account into a Gold IRA.

View the Full List of the Top Gold Dealers in the US

How IRAEmpire Ranked the Best Gold Dealers in the USA

We ranked these companies using the same order as the earlier Gold IRA company rankings, but we evaluated them from a broader “gold dealer” perspective.

Important factors include:

Reputation and customer review patterns

Gold IRA and direct purchase support

Product selection

Gold and silver coin availability

Gold bar availability

Fee and pricing transparency

Dealer premium clarity

Buyback support

Storage and delivery options

Custodian and depository coordination

Suitability for beginners

Sales pressure and transparency

Consumer safety practices

A gold dealer should be able to explain what you are buying, how much gold it contains, how the price compares with spot value and what the dealer would pay to buy it back.

1. Augusta Precious Metals

Best Overall Gold Dealer

Augusta Precious Metals ranks as the best overall gold dealer in the USA because of its education-first approach, strong Gold IRA specialization and focus on helping investors avoid confusing precious metals sales tactics.

Augusta is not built like a simple online bullion cart. It is better suited for investors who want guided help, especially those considering a Gold IRA or a larger physical gold and silver purchase. The company emphasizes one-on-one education and explains how precious metals fit into retirement diversification.

Read Augusta Precious Metals Reviews, Fees, Features and More

Why Augusta Stands Out

Augusta’s main strength is education. Many buyers do not understand the difference between spot price, dealer premium, buyback spread, storage fees and custodian fees. Augusta’s process is designed to slow the transaction down and help customers understand these issues before buying.

This is especially useful for retirement investors. Gold held inside an IRA generally must meet IRS requirements and be held by the IRA custodian or trustee. IRS Publication 590-B says certain gold, silver, palladium and platinum bullion can qualify when held by the IRA custodian or trustee.

Products and Services

Augusta may be suitable for investors looking for:

Gold IRA assistance

Silver IRA assistance

Physical gold purchases

Physical silver purchases

Retirement rollover guidance

Custodian coordination

Depository storage support

Educational web conferences

Long-term precious metals planning

Best For

Augusta Precious Metals is best for investors who want a guided, education-heavy gold buying experience, especially for Gold IRAs or larger physical precious metals purchases.

Check if Augusta Precious Metals is Right for You

2. Lear Capital

Best for Written Pricing and Fee Transparency

Lear Capital ranks second because it is a long-standing U.S. precious metals company with Gold IRA support, direct purchase options and more publicly available fee information than many competitors.

Read Lear Capital Reviews, Fees and More

Why Lear Capital Stands Out

Lear Capital is useful for investors who want more documentation and fee visibility before opening an account or buying metals.

The company offers gold, silver and other precious metals through both IRA and direct-purchase channels. Lear also states that it operates a no-fee buyback program for customers who bought metals through the company, although customers should still confirm how the buyback price is calculated.

Products and Services

Lear Capital may be suitable for buyers looking for:

Gold IRA accounts

Silver and precious metals IRAs

Direct gold and silver purchases

Gold coins and bars

Silver coins and bars

Written transaction confirmation

Buyback support

Market education and price tools

Best For

Lear Capital is best for investors who want a gold dealer with more published fee information, written transaction records and both IRA and direct purchase options.

Check if Lear Capital is the Right Fit For You

3. GoldenCrest Metals

Best Emerging Gold Dealer

GoldenCrest Metals ranks third as an emerging gold dealer and precious metals IRA provider. It may appeal to investors who want a newer company with personalized service and Gold IRA guidance.

GoldenCrest promotes education around physical gold and silver inside qualified retirement accounts. Its public materials focus on helping investors understand precious metals IRAs, rollovers and how gold and silver may fit into a retirement strategy.

Why GoldenCrest Metals Stands Out

GoldenCrest may be useful for buyers who want more personal attention than they might receive from a large, older dealer. Customer reviews on Trustpilot mention help with gold and silver IRA education, account setup and funding assistance.

Read Goldencrest Metals Reviews and Fee Details Here

Products and Services

GoldenCrest Metals may be suitable for investors looking for:

Gold IRA assistance

Silver IRA assistance

Physical gold and silver education

Rollover support

Personalized account guidance

Promotional fee or storage support on qualifying accounts

Emerging-provider comparison shopping

Best For

GoldenCrest Metals is best for investors who want to compare an emerging gold dealer with personalized Gold IRA support.

Check if Goldencrest Metals is the Right Fit for You

Gold Dealers USA: How to Choose the Right One

Choosing a gold dealer is not just about finding the lowest advertised price. A very cheap listing can be risky if the dealer is unknown, the product is hard to verify or the buyback terms are poor.

Before choosing a dealer, check:

The dealer’s reputation and complaint history

Whether it sells recognizable coins and bars

Whether prices are connected clearly to spot value

The premium over spot

The same-day buyback value

Shipping and insurance terms

Storage options

IRA eligibility, if applicable

Whether the company uses high-pressure sales tactics

Whether all terms are available in writing

For IRA buyers, also verify:

The self-directed IRA custodian

The approved depository

Storage fees

Custodian fees

Product eligibility

Distribution rules

Buyback process

Find the Best Gold Investment Company of Your State Here

Gold Coins vs. Gold Bars

Gold dealers usually sell both coins and bars, but they serve different needs.

Gold Coins

Gold coins are often easier to recognize and resell. Popular examples include American Gold Eagles, American Gold Buffalos, Canadian Gold Maple Leafs and other government-minted bullion coins.

Coins may be better for buyers who want smaller, more flexible units.

However, coins can carry higher premiums than larger bars.

Gold Bars

Gold bars may offer a lower premium per ounce, especially in larger sizes.

Bars may be better for buyers who want maximum gold content for the money.

However, larger bars are less divisible. If you need to sell only a small amount, coins or smaller bars may be easier.

Gold Dealer Fees and Pricing: What Buyers Should Understand

Gold dealers do not sell metals at spot price. They charge a premium above spot.

Important pricing terms include:

Spot price: the current market reference price for gold

Premium: the amount charged above spot

Spread: the difference between the dealer’s sell price and buyback price

Shipping cost: delivery charge, if separate

Insurance cost: coverage during shipping or storage

Storage cost: annual vault or depository charge

Liquidation cost: possible cost when selling

IRA fees: custodian and depository fees, if using a Gold IRA

Red Flags When Choosing a Gold Dealer

Be careful if a gold dealer:

Guarantees profit

Claims gold has no risk

Pressures you to act immediately

Refuses to disclose the premium over spot

Avoids giving a buyback quote

Pushes collectible coins without clear pricing

Promotes “free gold” without explaining the cost

Discourages comparison shopping

Will not identify the custodian or depository for an IRA

Encourages home storage for IRA metals without explaining tax risks

Requires payment to an unrelated party

Has unresolved complaints or vague ownership information

A good gold dealer should give you time to compare, ask questions and review written terms.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire.com provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

CONTACT:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

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