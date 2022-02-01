Best Fitbit Prime Day Deals 2023: Top Early Fitbit Versa, Charge, Sense, Luxe, Inspire, Ace & More Savings Compared by Retail Replay
The best early Fitbit deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on a wide selection of Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2023 are underway. Review the top savings on the Fitbit Charge 5, Charge 4, Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Versa 3 & more. Shop the best deals in the list below.
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 52% on the original Fitbit Versa & Versa 4, 3 and 2 (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on Fitbit Charge 5, 4 & 3 fitness and activity trackers & more (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 20% on Fitbit Inspire 3 & 2 health and fitness trackers (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on Fitbit Sense & Sense 2 smartwatches (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 23% on Fitbit Luxe fitness & wellness trackers, bundles and accessories (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on Fitbit Ace 3 & 2 activity trackers and bands for kids (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 42% on Fitbit health & fitness smartwatches & accessories (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to 38% on Garmin watches including fenix 7, Forerunner, Venu & more (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 35% on Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, SE & more (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 31% on Fitbit Versa smartwatch, Charge fitness tracker & more (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 52% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, 4 & 3 & Active 2 (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, GTR 4, Bip 3 Pro & more (Amazon.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 63% on a wide range of smartwatches & fitness trackers (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on Garmin smartwatches, fitness watches & sport watches (Garmin.com) – Get this deal>>
Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of early Prime Day deals at Amazon.com.
The list above was written and published by Retail Replay, a consumer news website. Retail Replay may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.
In addition to Amazon, many online retailers run sales events to coincide with Prime Day. Retail Replay identifies and lists the best deals from multiple retailers throughout Prime Day, to provide consumers with the best deals possible.
Where can readers find the best Prime Day Fitbit deals?
The best Fitbit Prime Day deals can be found by checking the deals links listed above, and by visiting the Amazon Prime Day homepage.
About Retail Replay: Retail Replay provides consumer retail news and deals round-ups. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Replay earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andrew Mathews ([email protected])