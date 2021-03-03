Best Buy Health Offers Lively™ Health & Safety Services on Apple Watch for First Time

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBY—Best Buy Health is helping to make it easier for older adults to stay safe, healthy and connected by offering a full array of health and safety services available on Apple Watch.





At home or on the go, Apple Watch users with the Lively app can get assistance from highly trained Lively Urgent Response Agents to get help in emergency and non-emergency situations. Agents can assist with everything from medical emergencies to sending help if a user has car trouble.

Plus, with the Live Agent Assist feature (coming soon), when Apple Watch detects a hard fall, Lively Agents will provide an extra layer of protection by calling users to make sure they’re OK and contacting family members if needed. Best Buy Health worked closely with Apple on this upcoming feature, which is one of the first to use Apple’s new fall detection API to help protect the health and safety of users who have taken a hard fall.

“By offering these powerful safety features on Apple Watch, we’re creating a new way to achieve a greater sense of connection and independence for older adults, and added peace of mind for both them and their families,” said David Inns, Best Buy Health’s president of active aging. “It’s the perfect next step in furthering Best Buy Health’s mission to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections.”

To access Lively Health & Safety Services on Apple Watch, users must download the Lively app from the App Store using Apple Watch Series 4 or newer and have a Lively Health & Safety plan. Users who agree to a two-year Preferred Health & Safety contract can get up to $200 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch Series 6, or up to $150 off the purchase of a new Apple Watch SE, only at Best Buy.

The Preferred Health & Safety package includes access to these features:

Urgent Response , which provides a connection to highly trained Agents who can help in emergencies, big or small, 24/7. Get help fast by simply adding the Urgent Response button to Apple Watch face.

, which provides a connection to highly trained Agents who can help in emergencies, big or small, 24/7. Get help fast by simply adding the Urgent Response button to Apple Watch face. Urgent Care , which allows the user to speak to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor from the comfort of home or on the go, without an appointment, 24/7. No insurance plan or co-pay is needed.

, which allows the user to speak to a registered nurse or board-certified doctor from the comfort of home or on the go, without an appointment, 24/7. No insurance plan or co-pay is needed. GreatCall Link app for friends and family, which keeps them informed about their loved one’s health and safety. They will be alerted on their smartphone if their loved one contacts Urgent Response and can even get updates on their location, device’s battery life and daily activity.

Best Buy Health aims to enrich and save lives through technology and meaningful connections. Its strategy focuses on three main areas: consumer health products that help customers live healthier lives, device-based emergency response services for the active aging population, and virtual care offerings that help to connect patients and physicians.

Learn more about available Lively Health & Safety plans at your nearest Best Buy store, BestBuy.com, or GreatCall.com.

