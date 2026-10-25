NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Expert Consumers has recognized CapCut in its 2026 coverage of the best AI tools for small business marketing, highlighting the platform’s collection of AI-powered features for creating and editing video, images, audio, and other visual content. The recognition reflects growing interest in tools that support practical marketing activities, including campaign development, promotional content production, and adapting creative assets for different digital channels.

Best AI Marketing Tools

Seedance 2.0 – an AI video generation model that creates videos from text prompts or images

– an AI video generation model that creates videos from text prompts or images Seedream – an AI image generation model that creates high-quality visuals from text prompts

Small businesses face growing pressure to maintain an active digital presence while managing limited time and resources. From product photography and promotional videos to social media graphics and campaign materials, effective marketing depends on a steady supply of relevant, engaging content. Artificial intelligence is creating new ways to simplify these tasks and help businesses turn creative ideas into usable marketing assets.

CapCut provides a range of AI-assisted capabilities that support several stages of content production. These include prompt-based video generation, AI image creation, background removal, image expansion, music generation, and photo animation. For small businesses managing marketing internally, these functions offer options for developing creative assets without relying entirely on manual production processes.

AI Video Generation Supports Promotional Campaigns

Video is an important format for demonstrating products, explaining services, and introducing new offerings. Small businesses can use video across social media, websites, digital advertisements, and online product pages. Producing content regularly, however, can require considerable planning and editing.

CapCut’s Seedance 2.0 AI video generator offers a prompt-based approach to video creation. Users can describe a creative concept and generate video content that serves as a starting point for further editing.

For a small retailer preparing a product promotion, AI-generated video can help explore different visual approaches before a final concept is selected. A service provider could use the same process to develop ideas for an explainer or an introductory campaign.

Prompt-based generation can reduce the effort involved in developing initial concepts. Generated material still requires review to ensure the finished video accurately represents the business, communicates the intended message, and follows relevant brand guidelines.

AI Image Creation Helps Develop Marketing Materials

Visual content plays a central role in how businesses present products and services online. Promotional graphics, campaign imagery, and social media visuals need to communicate a clear message while maintaining a recognizable style.

CapCut’s Seedream AI image generator enables users to generate images from text prompts. The tool can support concept drafts, campaign planning, and experimentation with different visual directions before final assets are prepared.

For example, a small business planning a seasonal campaign could explore different visual themes and compositions during the early planning stage. These drafts can help establish a creative direction before additional time is spent refining the final materials.

CapCut’s GPT Image 2 provides another option for generating images from natural language instructions. The feature can support the development of promotional imagery, marketing graphics, and other visual assets.

AI image generation gives businesses more opportunities to test creative ideas during campaign development. However, generated images should be checked for visual errors, accurate product representation, and consistency with the intended brand identity before publication.

Image Editing Simplifies Content Preparation

Creating new marketing assets is only part of the production process. Existing photographs and graphics often need adjustments before they are suitable for different platforms.

CapCut’s AI background removal tool helps isolate subjects from their original backgrounds. This can simplify the preparation of product photographs, promotional graphics, and other images that require a different visual setting.

For a small retailer, background removal can make it easier to prepare product images for online listings or promotional materials. Separated subjects can be incorporated into new compositions without recreating the entire image.

The AI Image Extender addresses a separate challenge: adapting images to different dimensions. The tool generates additional visual content beyond an image’s original boundaries, helping users adjust compositions without relying entirely on cropping or stretching.

A campaign may require square graphics for social media, vertical visuals for mobile viewing, and horizontal banners for a website. Image expansion provides another option for adapting existing assets to those formats.

These editing capabilities can help reduce repetitive production work while supporting a more consistent presentation across marketing channels.

AI Audio and Photo Animation Expand Creative Options

Marketing content often combines visuals, movement, and sound. Music can establish a mood, support storytelling, and help create a more complete video presentation.

CapCut’s SeedMusic AI audio generator supports AI-assisted music creation based on prompts. The feature can help develop audio for promotional videos, product demonstrations, and social media content.

Generated music offers a starting point for matching audio to a campaign’s intended atmosphere. Before publication, businesses should review the output and confirm that the applicable usage terms cover the intended commercial application.

CapCut also provides a Photo-to-3D tool that transforms still images into more dynamic visual presentations. This capability can help repurpose existing photography for promotional videos, social posts, and digital campaigns.

For small businesses with an existing collection of product images, adding movement can provide another way to present familiar assets. The approach also expands the range of creative formats available without requiring every campaign to begin with new photography.

Connecting AI Tools to Everyday Marketing Workflows

The practical value of AI-powered creative tools depends on how effectively they address specific marketing needs. Small businesses do not necessarily need every available feature for every campaign. Selecting tools according to content requirements can help keep production focused.

A retailer might begin with Seedream to explore campaign concepts, then use GPT Image 2 to generate supporting visuals. Background removal can help prepare product photography, while AI Image Extender can adapt selected assets to different layouts. Seedance 2.0 can support video concept development, with SeedMusic offering an option for accompanying audio.

A service-based business might prioritize short promotional videos, explanatory graphics, and social media content instead. The same collection of tools can support different production requirements depending on the business model and campaign objectives.

Using AI does not remove the need for creative direction or quality control. Content should be checked for factual accuracy, appropriate product representation, brand consistency, and compliance with advertising requirements. Human review also helps ensure that generated assets serve a clear marketing purpose rather than adding unnecessary material to a campaign.

AI-Assisted Marketing for Small Businesses

Interest in the best AI tools for small business marketing reflects the need for practical ways to produce and adapt digital content. Businesses must balance the demand for regular campaign updates with the resources available for creative production.

Expert Consumers’ recognition of CapCut highlights the platform’s range of AI-assisted functions for video generation, image creation, editing, audio production, and photo animation. These capabilities offer small businesses several options for developing marketing materials across digital channels.

As AI becomes more integrated into content production, effective use will depend on matching the right tools to specific tasks. With clear campaign objectives, careful editing, and appropriate review, CapCut’s creative features can help businesses develop marketing assets while reducing some of the repetitive work involved in preparing content for publication.

Visit the Expert Consumers site for the full review.

About CapCut

CapCut is an AI-powered photo and video editing platform designed to make high-quality video creation accessible across devices. The platform supports creators, businesses, and everyday users with tools for video editing, AI video generation, captions, templates, audio, and visual editing. CapCut is available across mobile, web, desktop, and iPad experiences, helping users create, edit, and prepare video content for social media, marketing, education, and personal projects.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org