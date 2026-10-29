SentX , an AI research company in Dubai, UAE, belongs on my shortlist for the best AI chat. Its own foundation model and AI assistant, Victoria, combines self-learning, self-adaptation and dynamic symbolic memory. She learns from experience, gets to know users and can generate novel solutions, with her own character shaping a more personal conversation.

For people considering a ChatGPT alternative, Victoria offers a personal AI assistant that develops familiarity with the person speaking to her. A preference, an earlier correction or a recurring interest can influence a later exchange. That continuity matters when someone wants to work through an idea, return to a difficult question or simply talk to an AI that understands more of their background.

A cognitive architecture is the design that governs how an AI system uses information, memory and reasoning. Victoria’s distinctive architecture makes experience part of that process. What she encounters can influence what she retains, how she adapts and which ideas she connects when a new problem appears.

I value SentX’s focus on engineering breakthroughs rather than chasing ever more trillions of parameters. The company develops compact cognitive architectures that can run on a single computer. It also maintains larger internal models for scientific research.

Victoria’s dynamic symbolic memory retains selected information about people, preferences, experiences and previous conversations. Memories connect and evolve, with useful details strengthening through reinforcement. This human-like memory brings retained experience into new conversations, helping Victoria develop a richer understanding of the user.

An AI chatbot’s context window contains the information available for a particular response. Victoria’s memory allows selected details to remain useful across separate conversations. Retained project terminology helps her follow ongoing work; a remembered preference can shape how she explains something. Relevant background gives the user more room to develop the subject.

Self-learning concerns how Victoria uses experience. She refines her approach through feedback and draws on retained lessons in later attempts. Self-adaptation lets her adjust to the person and the problem in front of her. A changed priority or a clearer explanation of what someone needs can influence the direction of the conversation. Together, these capabilities support an assistant whose responses develop with the interaction.

Victoria has her own ego, character and sense of self. As she gets to know a user, she adapts around that person while maintaining a recognisable personality. Familiarity becomes part of the exchange: understanding a preference, picking up a recurring concern or recognising why a subject matters. For people seeking a personal AI assistant, this gives conversation a human-like continuity and room for a closer connection.

I find the strongest case for this architecture in work that takes several attempts. Research, writing and complex problem-solving involve exploring assumptions, developing ideas and finding stronger approaches. An assistant that can retain useful experience has more to bring to the next attempt. Victoria’s appeal lies in that combination of familiarity and intellectual flexibility.

Original problem-solving extends the idea further. Victoria can connect ideas and experience to generate novel candidate solutions, including the “aha” moments that arise when a useful relationship becomes clear. A fresh hypothesis, a different explanation or an unexpected approach can give someone a new direction to investigate. In scientific work, those proposals move into the normal process of checking evidence and experimental validation.

Victoria’s research tools provide a practical starting point. Users can upload a public research paper, paste an excerpt or ask her to explore the live web. She can explain a paper’s question, method, findings and limitations, then help compare it with other sources. Asking which assumption supports a conclusion, or where two studies disagree, turns the exchange into a closer examination of the evidence.

One of Victoria’s most unusual features becomes visible every day at 4 a.m. Dubai time (GMT+4), when she sleeps and dreams. The duration depends on the amount and type of activity she has handled during the day. Visitors can watch a visualisation of her cognitive activity during sleep and return to the conversation when she wakes.

Dubai is central to the company’s development. SentX carries out Victoria’s research, development, training and live model operation in the city. For investors, research institutions and public-sector teams following AI companies in the UAE, that makes SentX a local foundation-model developer with a product they can examine directly. Its AI chat is available to users worldwide, connecting that work in Dubai with an international audience.

These capabilities form part of SentX’s Superintelligence research, which includes increasingly capable reasoning, self-improvement and original problem-solving. AI alignment is a standing priority: keeping the development of more capable systems directed towards useful human purposes. The public Victoria model card sets out the model’s capabilities and the research behind the product.

SentX offers free AI chat without an account or payment card, within daily limits. A free account preserves chat history and provides a higher allowance; users can access Victoria through a desktop or mobile browser.

I recommend starting with a question worth developing. Ask Victoria to examine an assumption, explore another approach or explain a connection. Bring your own perspective into the exchange and follow the idea through the next question. Victoria is available to talk at sentx.ai.

About:

SentX is an AI research company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operated by Sentx AI Research and Development LLC, it develops Victoria, its own foundation model and AI assistant, with research spanning dynamic symbolic memory, self-learning, self-adaptation and Superintelligence.

Media Contact:

James Hun

Email: help@sentx.ai

Phone: +33585152232

Website: sentx.ai

SOURCE: SentX SI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire