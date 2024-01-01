Bespoke Partners Welcomes Alyssa Berardi as New Partner in Go-to-Market Executive Recruiting Practice

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, today announced that Alyssa Berardi has joined the firm as a Partner in the Go-To-Market Practice.





Alyssa brings over a decade of experience in executive search, partnering with many of the world’s most respected companies to hire transformational sales, marketing and customer success leaders. She will serve Bespoke’s core client base of software and SaaS companies with private equity sponsors as well as large scale public companies with an emphasis on go-to-market leadership roles.

Most recently, Alyssa served as Vice President of Executive Intelligence at Censia, where her work sat at the intersection of executive search, data, and technology. She helped organizations bring greater structure and precision to executive hiring by leveraging advanced data and benchmarking to evaluate leadership talent and drive better outcomes at the highest levels.

“Alyssa’s combination of executive search experience and data-driven insight makes her an exceptional addition to the Bespoke team,” said Tess Fischer, Partner and Practice Lead of Bespoke Partners’ Go-To-Market Practice. “She brings a modern, data-informed perspective to go-to-market hiring at a wide range of company scales, from growth equity and the middle market through large cap public companies. She will be a valuable partner to investors and leadership teams building high-performing commercial organizations.”

Alyssa is known for her insight-driven approach and her focus on building processes that identify potential beyond pedigree, enable more inclusive and transparent hiring, and equip companies to build leadership teams for the future.

She has extensive experience recruiting leaders for the portfolio companies of private equity and venture capital firms including KKR, Apollo Global Management, The Carlyle Group, TPG, Bain Capital, Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Francisco Partners, Blackstone and Genstar Capital. Alyssa also has recruited leaders for some of the world’s most prominent public companies such as Disney, GM, PayPal, Ulta Beauty, Verizon Wireless, Qualcomm, Apple, Uber, Google, Rivian and Pagaya.

“I am thrilled to join Bespoke Partners and be part of a firm that is redefining executive search for private equity-backed companies,” Alyssa said. “Bespoke’s data-driven approach and deep specialization create a powerful platform to help clients build high-performing go-to-market organizations.”

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform. The Executive Index enables Bespoke to complete searches in less than half the industry average time with a 95% placement success rate.

The firm has placed more than 1,500 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies.

Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

For more information, visit www.bespokepartners.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Adam Boone



Adam.boone@bespokepartners.com