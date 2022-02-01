BenQ Introduces New 27-Inch 4K UHD Professional Designer Monitor

Built for Work Productivity at Home, PD2706UA is Newest in Lineup of Ergo Arm Series Monitors

COSTA MESA, CA – (Mar. 22, 2023) – BenQ, a global leader in display technology, announced today the launch of its newest Ergo Arm series professional monitor, the PD2706UA. With a customizable ergonomic design and high-quality color performance, the PD2706UA features 4K UHD with AQCOLOR technology, 90W USB-C for one cable connectivity, KVM with one key switch for multitasking, Display Pilot software to better facilitate screen use, and supports full flexibility through its Ergo Arm.

Designed to provide the right angle no matter the presentation or project, the PD2706UA is equipped with BenQ’s uniformity technology, delivering corner-to-corner authentic color and consistent luminescence, and attentive modes, offering quick access to the smoothest workflow as well as supreme work efficiency. In addition, the PD2706UA is Mac-compatible with 95 percent display P3 industry standard color gamut to match Mac devices, HDR400 for better brightness, color conformity and black levels, video/audio/data transmission to declutter desktops and power delivery to charge MacBook, a built-in KVM switch allowing designers to control two PCs or Macs of different operating systems (Windows or Mac OS) with only one set of keyboard and mouse with a simple switch, and high-quality color modes for work efficiency and productivity.

BenQ’s PD2706UA joins the Ergo Arm series lineup alongside the 27-inch PD2705UA and 32-inch PD3205UA. BenQ’s PD2705UA and PD3205UA are great options for designers and include many features of the PD2706UA — 4K UHD, USB-C and ergonomic customization capabilities — with 99 percent sRGB color gamut, meeting graphic designers’ needs. All monitors in the Ergo Arm series fully support customizations for swivel, height adjustment, pivoting, tilting and cable management inside the arm.

“With the PD2706UA, designers and professionals, especially those who work from home, will appreciate the intuitive design with maximized comfort and flexibility for any purpose,” said Jason Lee, LCD business manager. “BenQ constantly seeks out new ways to improve monitors for designers and YouTubers/video editors and we’re excited to add the PD2706UA to our Ergo Arm models, as a new top-of-the-line option with impeccable color performance, user convenience and the ultimate viewing comfortability.”

The new BenQ PD2706UA retails at $629.99, while the PD2705UA is $599.99 and the PD3205UA is $749.99. All three models are now available for pre-order on BenQ’s e-Store. To learn more about the PD2706UA, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/professional/pd2706ua.html.

About BenQ America Corp.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment N’ Quality to Life,” BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.benq.com.