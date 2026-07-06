BenQ Debuts Creative Pro Line with PD2732U for Trusted Colors for Every Deliverable

AQCOLOR-Powered Portfolio Empowers Creative Professionals with Uniformity, Consistency, and Accuracy

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BenQ, the global leader in display and color-tuning innovation, today announced the evolution of the BenQ Creative Pro monitor portfolio, a lineup of displays for creative professionals who require trusted colors for every deliverable. The portfolio is led by the new PD2732U, a 27-inch 4K monitor with 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, engineered for graphic design, photography, video editing, content creation, and print and packaging workflows.

Designed for every creative workflow, the PD2732U gives professionals confidence in their color decisions, combining wider color gamut coverage, calibrated uniformity, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Mac® color match with M-book mode and workflow integration to ensure outputs match intent.

“BenQ Creative Pro represents our commitment to serving as a trusted color authority, ensuring every color decision on-screen translates accurately into the final deliverable,” said Jeffrey Hsieh, Director of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. “PD2732U embodies this vision by combining AQCOLOR® technology with advanced display uniformity calibration, enabling creators to work with confidence knowing their colors remain consistent and reliable from screen to output.”

Trusted Colors for Every Deliverable

Today’s creative professionals often work across multiple disciplines – photographers, video editors, and print producers must navigate multiple workflows and deliverable formats, sometimes within the same project. Without a single trusted reference display, managing that complexity introduces risk at every stage of the process. The PD2732U is designed for professionals working across these various pipelines, where color decisions must remain uniform from screen to final output. The monitor delivers 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage, so creators can preview content for web, video, and print within one color-accurate workspace.

Its wide Adobe RGB gamut ensures more accurate representation of print-relevant colors, supporting workflows in photography, publishing, print and packaging, and CMYK production. Each unit is factory calibrated with an included report, achieving average Delta E < 2 for verified color accuracy from first use. This combination of wide-gamut support and calibrated accuracy helps creators make confident color decisions for different media outputs within a single trustworthy reference display.

BenQ software solutions further support professional color workflows. AQCOLOR Pilot enables hardware and software calibration management for long-term color accuracy, while Display ColorTalk matches colors across multiple displays for more consistent viewing.

Uniformity for Consistent Color Performance with BenQ AQCOLOR

Fundamental to BenQ Creative Pro color performance, AQCOLOR technology delivers BenQ’s core color management framework built on the principles of uniformity, consistency, and accuracy. By integrating advanced calibration processes and strict quality controls, it ensures reliable color performance and brightness across the entire display, minimizing color deviation with advanced corner-to-corner uniformity correction. This helps creative professionals evaluate color with confidence and maintain screen-to-output accuracy to minimize revisions. AQCOLOR Pilot will be available starting in early August.

Certified Color Accuracy for Professionals

PD2732U is Calman® Verified and Pantone® Validated, including Pantone SkinTone™ Validation, confirming alignment with recognized industry standards for color accuracy and faithful reproduction. These independent certifications establish BenQ Creative Pro as a trusted reference for professional color accuracy, providing designers and creators with absolute confidence in reliable results.

Optimized for Creative Workflows

As part of the Creative Pro PD Series, BenQ’s recognized professional color line for designers, the PD2732U integrates seamlessly into modern workstation environments so users can operate multiple systems from a single input set.

Key workflow features include:

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity: Supports single-cable video, data, and power delivery for streamlined workstation setups.

Supports single-cable video, data, and power delivery for streamlined workstation setups. Smart KVM and daisy chain support: Enables users to control multiple systems and expand multi-monitor workspaces more efficiently.

Enables users to control multiple systems and expand multi-monitor workspaces more efficiently. AQCOLOR Pilot and Display ColorTalk : Support calibration management and multi-display color matching for more consistent color workflows.

: Support calibration management and multi-display color matching for more consistent color workflows. Mac-ready compatibility: M-book Mode eliminates differences between Mac displays and the monitor, iDevice Color Sync allows for accurate previews of iPhone and iPad content, and iKeyboard Control enables brightness and volume adjustments directly from Mac keyboards.

M-book Mode eliminates differences between Mac displays and the monitor, iDevice Color Sync allows for accurate previews of iPhone and iPad content, and iKeyboard Control enables brightness and volume adjustments directly from Mac keyboards. Wireless Hotkey Puck: Provides quick access to color modes, display settings, and frequently used functions for more efficient workflow control.

PD2732U Pre-Order and Availability

The BenQ PD2732U is now available to pre-order exclusively on Bhphotovideo.com for an MSRP of $699, along with a bundle offer pairing the PD2732U with BenQ’s Ergo Arm at a discounted rate of $50 off. The PD2732U will be available for purchase on Bhphotovideo.com and BenQ.com starting July 22 and on Amazon.com and select retailer partners on September 1.

To learn more about BenQ Creative Pro and PD2732U, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/creative-pro.html.

About BenQ Corporation

BenQ Corporation is a world-leading provider of technology products and solutions, with over 30 years of expertise in display technologies. Since introducing its brand promise— “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”—in 2001, BenQ has been committed to enriching people’s lives through innovative technologies across digital lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education fields.

With numerous international design awards, BenQ applies a people-centric design philosophy to its product development. Its diverse portfolio includes large-format displays, monitors, projectors, smart lighting, commercial displays (interactive and digital signage), professional gaming equipment, and remote work solutions.

BenQ operates five regional offices across North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With a presence in over 26 countries and brands to reach across more than 100 markets, BenQ provides professional and responsive local support to users worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/

BenQ Creative Pro

BenQ Creative Pro represents BenQ’s professional brand dedicated to empowering creators who require accurate, reliable color at every stage of workflow. Built with AQCOLOR technology, corner-to-corner uniformity, and factory‑calibrated precision, BenQ Creative Pro provides trusted color for every deliverable from concept to production. Grounded in color science and validated by industry standards, BenQ Creative Pro’s development is led by world‑renowned color expert Dr. Chris Bai, whose work with international ICC and ISO display standards reinforces BenQ’s commitment to true‑to‑intent color for photographers, graphic designers, and video professionals.

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SOURCE BenQ