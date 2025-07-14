Beneq Advances MicroLED Leadership with Growing Demand from Industry Frontrunners

ESPOO, Finland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beneq, a global leader in Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology, is proud to announce significant progress in the microLED display market, underscored by repeat orders from industry-leading technology innovators. MicroLED technology is revolutionizing the future of displays across sectors including consumer electronics, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and the automotive industry. With unparalleled brightness, contrast, energy efficiency, and durability, microLED represents a paradigm shift in how displays are designed and manufactured – enabling ultra-fine pixel resolution, seamless scalability, and longer device lifetimes. As demand for next-generation display solutions accelerates, microLED is poised to become the backbone of future visual interfaces.

According to Yole Group, global microLED display shipments are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 180.6% from 2022, reaching 42.4 million units by 2029. Despite its promise, microLED development presents formidable challenges, particularly in scaling down pixel sizes to below 10 micrometers while maintaining uniformity, stability, and manufacturability. As pixels shrink, precise material control and surface passivation become critical to device performance. Atomic Layer Deposition offers a unique solution, enabling ultra-thin, conformal coatings with atomic-level precision. ALD addresses key barriers in microLED production, such as surface defect passivation, sidewall protection, transparent conductive oxides and final passivation, thereby improving both device efficiency and long-term reliability.

“Our top-tier customers rely on ALD technology to advance monolithic integration of microLEDs and driver electronics on a single chip. This integration paves the way for a new class of smaller, more powerful display products – delivering faster data transfer, lower power consumption, and a significantly more compact footprint,” says Mikko Söderlund, Head of Semiconductor ALD Sales.

“These repeat orders validate Beneq’s solution and demonstrate the company’s commitment to support customers through both the demanding development phase and the critical transition to volume manufacturing.”

Beneq’s Transform® ALD cluster platform stands at the forefront of this technological evolution. Designed for high-throughput production and advanced technology development, the Beneq Transform combines modularity, flexibility, and productivity, making it an ideal tool for microLED manufacturers. Its multi-chamber architecture supports a wide range of materials and processes, enabling customers to fine-tune optical and electrical properties while seamlessly scaling from lab to fab. By equipping microLED pioneers with the tools needed to overcome manufacturing barriers, the Beneq Transform is helping accelerate the commercialization of microLED displays – paving the way for brighter, smarter, and more sustainable electronic experiences.

