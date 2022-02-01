Belkin Unveils New Innovative Qi2 Chargers, Powerful USB-C Solutions, Immersive Audio Products and More at IFA 2023

Belkin International at Exhibit Hall 3.2, booth #119

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced 8 new products across its power, audio and connectivity categories, underscoring Belkin innovation, quality and its commitment to building products more responsibly. Belkin International can be found on the IFA show floor, Exhibit Hall 3.2, booth #119.









Wireless Charging

BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align​ Wireless Charging Pad 15W​

Delivers a fast and seamless charge for Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W. The large charging surface provides easy alignment, and its non-slip grip material keeps it in place if jostled or vibrates from an incoming call. It’s designed with two separate thermal protection systems to control temperatures and prevent overheating of the charger and connected devices.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2

Leveraging the new Qi2 standard, this 3-in-1 wireless charger1 offers perfect alignment and faster charging for Qi2-enabled devices at 15W, and Qi charging at 5W for Belkin SoundForm earbuds or other Qi-enabled devices. The USB-C port allows for dongle attachment for fast charging newer Apple Watch models. This pad is MagSafe compatible, slim and compact, allowing users to easily pack it away.

BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand

The Qi2 Convertible Pad/Stand is the ultimate charging solution for fast charging at work, at home or on-the-go. The MagSafe compatible, convertible design allows users to switch between pad and stand modes, making it perfect for FaceTime, taking calls or streaming video while charging. It is versatile, reliable, compact, and easy to fold, making it the perfect fuss-free travel companion.

USB-C

BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger

Charge a MacBook Pro at full speed or fast-charge an iPhone and iPad while charging two additional devices at the same time with the 140W 4-Port GaN Charger. This powerful GaN charger offers easy access to its 3x USB-C and 1x USB-A ports. It supports a wide range of USB-C devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K

Belkin’s latest portable power solution is a power bank as well as a PD wall charger. This portable charger comes with dual charging modes, allowing users to charge directly from a wall socket or the built-in battery. This multi-functional fast charger features integrated PD3.1 PPS technology and provides high-speed safe charging to almost all PD-enabled devices.

Connectivity

Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub

The 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub is portable, low-profile and fully spec’d to expand productivity across multiple devices with one Thunderbolt connection. Connect multiple monitors, safely charge devices with smart charging, transfer files faster than ever, and daisy chain up to 6 devices to increase productivity. All powered by Thunderbolt 4. Features 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 USB-A port, up to 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, dual monitor support, and Power Delivery up to 96W.

Audio

SoundForm Inspire Kids Headset

The SoundForm Inspire is creatively engineered for kids to listen safely and comfortably while learning and playing. The headset is built with 40mm drivers to deliver Belkin Signature Sound with a volume cap of 85 decibels to protect young ears. The soft, adjustable headband folds up for portability, and smaller ear cups provide an excellent fit. RockStar Mode features an additional 3.5mm output port that lets kids share audio content with a classmate or friend. A quality boom mic keeps the sound clear during distance learning, and an indicator light shows when the headset is on mute. Available in black with blue accents and grey with lavender accents.

SoundForm Adapt Headset

The ultimate tool while working from home or office, the SoundForm Adapt features clear call quality with boom microphone and environmental noise cancellation (ENC), high-quality sound and all-day comfort. Its foam ear cushion cups and adjustable headband ensure an excellent fit. Adapt is easily packable and can be folded away for travel and storage. With a long-lasting battery life of 65 hours, Adapt keeps its charge throughout the work week. Available in black.

Availability:

BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align​ Wireless Charging Pad 15W ​ is available to order now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

​ is available to order now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide. BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 will be available to order later this year on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

will be available to order later this year on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide. BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand will be available to order beginning Q1 2024 on belkin.com and from select retailers worldwide.

will be available to order beginning Q1 2024 on belkin.com and from select retailers worldwide. BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger is available to purchase now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

is available to purchase now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide. BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K will be available to order later this year on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

will be available to order later this year on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide. Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub is available now in select retailers worldwide.

is available now in select retailers worldwide. SoundForm Inspire Kids Headset is available to order now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

is available to order now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide. SoundForm Adapt Headset is available to order now on belkin.com and in select retailers worldwide.

All new products are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. They will be on display at IFA 2023.

About Belkin

Belkin is an accessories market leader delivering power, protection, productivity, connectivity, audio, security, and home automation solutions for a broad range of consumer electronics and enterprise environments over the last 40 years. Designed in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin creates products that empower people to get more life out of every single day whether at home, at work or on a new adventure. In 2018 Belkin International merged with Foxconn Interconnect Technology to bolster its global influence while maintaining its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education and sustainability. Belkin remains forever inspired by people and the planet we live on.

1 The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 will be sold in two versions: as a standalone pad; and with included dongle attachment for charging Apple Watch. Pricing will vary.

