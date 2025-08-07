Believe Limited, LLC and Meraki Social, LLC Join Forces to Launch “Narrative Influence™” — A Bold New Era of Sustained Storytelling for Health, Wellness, and Rare Disease Communities

LOS ANGELES and SAUGATUCK, Mich., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Believe Limited , LLC, and Meraki Socia l, LLC officially announce a creative alliance that brings together two mission-driven powerhouses at the intersection of content and community. With deep expertise in regulated health communications and rare disease storytelling, this collaboration marks a new era in how meaningful stories are created, shared, and sustained across platforms.

At the center of this new alliance is the launch of Narrative Influence™ — a sustained storytelling and influencer program designed to move beyond one-and-done campaigns that dominate health and wellness marketing. Narrative Influence™ helps brands build deeper, more durable connections through structured content arcs — from multi-part mini-documentaries and serialized podcast episodes to social-first storylines built around trusted voices from within the communities they serve. Each campaign is custom-designed around strategic narrative architecture, mapping and tracking the emotional, educational, and advocacy journey into which we invite audiences.

All campaigns are regulatory compliant and optimized over time. And with clinical trial recruitment growing more competitive, Narrative Influence™ gives pharma and biotech partners an edge, engaging relevant communities as early as the IRB approval stage through informational content that builds trust, not hype.

Narrative Influence™ is a unique, new model for health storytelling. Led by the creative teams at Believe and Meraki, and powered by a growing network of storytellers and creators, this program is deeply rooted in lived experience, with many team members also serving as advocates and voices in the health, wellness, and rare disease communities.

“This isn’t just strategy, it’s a smarter way to move the needle,” said Elizabeth Estes, co-founder of Meraki. “We know that real impact in health, wellness, and rare disease comes from stories told consistently, by the people who live them. Narrative Influence™ helps brands show up with purpose — through digestible, compliant content packages that build trust, deepen relationships, and ultimately serve both the client and the community.”

Believe brings award-winning storytelling through documentaries (My Beautiful Stutter), podcasts (BloodStream Media), live patient workshops (Hemophilia: The Musical), and a deep-rooted presence in health-related and rare disease communities (NORD Rare Impact Award Winner).

Meraki delivers regulation-savvy digital and social strategies for health and wellness brands navigating complex markets — amplifying powerful creative content to reach the right audiences at the right time.

“We’ve seen firsthand how powerful stories can be, especially when they come from the people living them,” said Patrick James Lynch, CEO of Believe Limited. “What makes our partnership with Meraki so special is their ability to not just share a story, but amplify its voice with purpose and precision. Together, we’re not chasing clicks, we’re creating lasting conversations that build community, spark action, and move culture.”

The alliance is already generating momentum with several shared campaigns in development and a growing network of creators, clinicians, and community leaders ready to activate through Narrative Influence™.

Believe and Meraki had previously entered into a partnership with BrandStar, Inc. — a collaboration that is no longer continuing. Both companies have returned to fully independent operations, a mutual decision made to better serve their clients, teams, and communities, and to pursue a shared vision rooted in integrity, creativity, and purpose.

About Meraki Social

Meraki Social , LLC is a digital agency built for the realities of regulated health and wellness. Co-founded by Mary Fechtig and Elizabeth Estes, Meraki brings smart strategy, creative courage, and a deep respect for the communities clients serve. From social media to sustained campaigns, Meraki helps brands show up with clarity, compassion, and credibility — especially when the conversations are nuanced, personal, and deeply human.

About Believe Limited

Believe Limited , LLC is a Webby and SABRE-winning creative agency and production company specializing in health storytelling. Founded by patient advocate and filmmaker Patrick James Lynch and award-winning producer Ryan Gielen, Believe has spent over a decade bringing powerful, often overlooked voices to life — through documentary film, live events, podcasts, educational series, and digital content. With lived experience at its core and community impact as its compass, Believe creates stories that inform, unite, and inspire action.

