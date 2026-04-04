Bee Charged EV Announces U.S. Expansion, New Charging Platform, and Mexico City Launch

Bee Charged EV , a mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging company headquartered in Los Angeles and Miami, today announced a multi-phase expansion across the United States, alongside the launch of a new software platform and the start of operations in Mexico City.

The company plans to deploy 100 additional mobile charging units across the U.S. as part of its broader growth strategy. According to Bee Charged EV, the expansion is intended to increase service availability for both individual EV drivers and commercial fleet services .

As part of this announcement, Bee Charged EV introduced PSC AI (Predictive Smart Charging), a platform designed to monitor vehicle battery levels and provide notifications to users. The system is intended to help drivers anticipate charging needs and request mobile charging services when required.

“Our goal is to improve access to charging and reduce uncertainty for EV drivers,” said Antony Okuribido, Founder and CEO of Bee Charged EV. “We are focused on building systems that support both convenience and reliability.”

The company also announced the APEX 300 Program, which is designed to expand charging access in areas with limited EV infrastructure. The program uses scheduled deployment of mobile charging units across designated service zones.

In addition, Bee Charged EV is expanding its services for commercial fleets, including delivery, logistics, and rideshare operators. The company states that its mobile model allows charging services to be deployed without requiring fixed infrastructure.

Bee Charged EV has also launched operations in Mexico City, marking its first expansion outside the United States. The initial focus is on supporting rideshare drivers and other high-utilization vehicle operators. The company reports that its mobile units are capable of delivering charging sessions within approximately 20 to 30 minutes, depending on vehicle type and conditions.

“We see international markets as an important part of our long-term growth,” Okuribido said.

About Bee Charged EV

Bee Charged EV is a mobile electric vehicle charging company operating in the United States. The company provides on-demand and scheduled charging services for individual drivers, businesses, and commercial fleets.

Media Contact:

Antony Okuribido

Bee Charged EV

Email: info@beechargedev.com

Website: https://www.beechargedev.com/

SOURCE: Bee Charged EV

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