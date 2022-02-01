Become the Top Gun With All the Right Stuff – Turtle Beach’s Premium VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS Is Now Available

Turtle Beach Goes Full Throttle with the VelocityOne Flightdeck Premium Simulation HOTAS – the Latest Entry in the Brand’s Top-Rated and Best-Selling Flight Sim Product Family

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Flight sim fans should suit-up and get ready for action as best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced the Turtle Beach® VelocityOne™ Flightdeck is now available. VelocityOne Flightdeck is Turtle Beach’s premium combat HOTAS (Hands-On Throttle And Stick) flight simulation control system. It is designed to provide full-control mastery in today’s sophisticated flight and space combat games on Windows 10 & 11 PCs. VelocityOne Flightdeck is available now from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $399.99 MSRP.









“Whether you’re flying in the skies or stratosphere, VelocityOne Flightdeck delivers an unmatched contemporary flight simulation experience,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re excited to continue expanding our best-selling and award-winning lineup with the new VelocityOne Flightdeck HOTAS.”

Expertly designed by the same team behind Turtle Beach’s best-in-class VelocityOne Flight, VelocityOne Rudder, and VelocityOne Flightstick, the all-new VelocityOne Flightdeck controls mirror those of today’s state-of-the-art fighter jets and advanced spacecraft. VelocityOne Flightdeck provides a peerless HOTAS experience with its comprehensive controls. Fifteen axes and 139 programmable functions allow pilots to customize the controls to their liking while keeping them immersed in the action during gameplay. The world’s first Flight Touch Display and an OLED Heads-Up Display deliver unprecedented levels of performance optimization and customization. Additionally, VelocityOne Flightdeck’s Flight Hangar app for Windows PC and iOS/Android devices provides even more in-depth customization, including control of RGB lighting zones and additional touchscreens for pilots to expand their setup.

For full details and to order Turtle Beach’s all-new VelocityOne Flightdeck premium simulation HOTAS, visit www.turtlebeach.com/pages/velocity-one-flight-deck. For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com)is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, optimizing our product portfolio, reducing our cost of goods and operating expenses, reductions in logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, including promotional credits and discounts, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the future direction or governance of the Company, risks associated with the expansion of our business, including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Global Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com

Europe

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications & Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com