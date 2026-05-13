Becker’s Hospital Review Names Todd Suntrapak Among 2026’s Top Rural Health System CEOs

Valley Children’s Healthcare president and CEO honored for regional growth strategy, workforce pipeline investment and a first-of-its-kind microgrid project.

Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO of Valley Children’s Healthcare , has been featured on Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2026 list of 146 rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to know . The annual roster spotlights executives whose work is broadening care access, building stronger clinical workforces and reinforcing the economic foundations of the communities their organizations serve.

According to Becker’s, the executives on this year’s list are operating in an environment that demands far more than traditional hospital leadership. They function simultaneously as community anchors, employers, workforce builders and emergency responders, often while contending with narrow operating margins, persistent staffing gaps and the ongoing aftershocks of the pandemic. The publication credited honorees with steering their organizations toward sustained growth despite those headwinds.

Two Decades of Expansion in Central California

Under Suntrapak’s tenure, Valley Children’s has evolved well beyond its origins as a single pediatric hospital. Today it operates as a regional delivery network reaching families throughout Central California. That growth has been accompanied by sustained external validation, including unbroken Joint Commission accreditation, an “AA” issuer rating from Standard & Poor’s, six Leapfrog Top Children’s Hospital citations and ten consecutive years on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospital rankings .

Reinvestment, Resilience and a Workforce Pipeline

Becker’s pointed to several initiatives in particular. Around the Madera hospital campus, Suntrapak is steering a mixed-use development strategy intended to generate recurring revenue that flows back into clinical operations. The system also stood up the first microgrid at a pediatric hospital in the United States , an energy-resilience investment built to keep patient care running through grid disruptions and emergencies.

On the workforce side, Valley Children’s partnership with Fresno State , launched during Suntrapak’s leadership, aims to grow the university’s nursing graduate output by 50 percent over a five-year span. The initiative responds directly to one of the most acute staffing shortages facing rural and regional healthcare in California.

Reaching Beyond Central California

The publication also highlighted Valley Children’s international collaboration with Wigmore Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Armenia . Through that program, Armenian surgeons have completed specialized pediatric training that is now being applied in their own operating rooms.

Beyond Valley Children’s, Suntrapak holds a seat on the executive committee of the California Hospital Association and serves on the American Hospital Association’s Region Nine policy board.

The complete 2026 Becker’s list of rural hospital and health system leaders is available here .

About Valley Children’s Healthcare

Valley Children’s Healthcare is among the largest pediatric care networks in the country, serving children and families across a wide stretch of Central California. Anchored by Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, the system delivers specialty pediatric services, primary care and community-based programs through a regional network built around clinical excellence and innovation. More information is available at valleychildrens.org .

Media Contact:

Zara Arboleda

Public Relations Officer and Communications Director

9300 Valley Children’s Place | Madera, CA 93636

W: 559-353-7049 | valleychildrens.org

Zara Arboleda ZArboleda@valleychildrens.org

SOURCE: Valley Children’s Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire