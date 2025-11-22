BEAM Media Corp Announces Renewal of Alexander PCs Sponsorship for 2026

BEAM Media Corp today announced that Alexander PCs, a leading custom PC builder, has renewed its sponsorship for 2026, extending a high-impact partnership that has contributed significantly to BEAM’s momentum and community engagement.

Over the past year, Alexander PCs has provided wide channel sponsorships, supported three global gaming PC giveaways, supplied weekly prizes for BEAM’s “Caturday” events, and participated as an investor in BEAM’s Pre-Seed financing round. The partnership has driven strong visibility, creator support, and measurable community enthusiasm across the BEAM ecosystem.

Alexander PCs Founder and President TJ Abell said, “We’ve seen an increasing number of community purchases, elevated brand recognition, and a surge of excitement about our brand since partnering with BEAM. Therefore, we’re all in for 2026 as the BEAM platform continues its exponential growth. To help celebrate, we will host another BEAM PC giveaway launching soon, and we’ve also built an extreme top-end gaming PC for BEAM’s CEO, Angel Munoz.“

BEAM Founder and CEO Angel Munoz added: “Alexander PCs has been an exceptional partner whose craftsmanship, reliability, and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with BEAM’s mission. Their continued sponsorship strengthens our community, accelerates our reach, and reinforces the value we deliver to creators and viewers alike. We look forward to expanding our collaboration in 2026.“

Additional joint initiatives between BEAM and Alexander PCs, including special events, hardware showcases, new community activations, and the next major PC giveaway will be announced in the coming weeks.

About BEAM Media Corp

BEAM is a next-generation livestreaming platform that redefines how creators connect with global audiences. With industry-leading native multistreaming, Unichat™ integrated multi-platform chat, Univiewer™ unified audience metrics, and groundbreaking viewer innovations, BEAM empowers creators with simplicity, global reach, and powerful monetization tools. Officially launched in 2024, BEAM now spans more than 170 countries and continues to scale at an exponential rate. More information is available at beamstream.gg.

About Alexander PCs

Alexander PCs is a U.S.-based custom PC builder known for its meticulous craftsmanship, premium components, and lifetime warranties. Founded by TJ Abell, the company serves gamers, creators, and professionals seeking top-tier performance. More information is available at alexanderpcs.com.

Media Contact:

BEAM Media Corp

Brent Barry

brent@beamstream.gg

beamstream.gg

SOURCE: BEAM Media Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire