Beacon Expands Presence in Key Florida Market

New Homestead branch to serve metropolitan Miami

The Homestead branch is stocked with leading brands of residential roofing, commercial roofing, and complementary products, including waterproofing and Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® brand. Contractors in Florida also have immediate access to Beacon PRO+, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for customers who spend their days on the go.

“I am proud to announce the opening of our tenth greenfield this year – in the vibrant Homestead market,” said Jack Gill, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Florida. “The beautiful coastal nature of this area draws new construction and also requires extra roof maintenance and repair for existing homes, so we are pleased to have another location that supports our busy customers. We are also giving back in this community by helping neighbors through our national partnership with Rebuilding Together.”

“As Beacon expands in our community, I look forward to working with them to increase our impact,” said Martina Spolini, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade. “Having a partner like Beacon who supports our work is essential to making critical home repairs that allow our long-term community residents to remain in place.”

This new location continues to demonstrate Beacon’s commitment to customer excellence and growth in its Ambition 2025 goals.

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

