Beachbody Changes Name to BODi on its Mission to Build the Health Esteem Category

Launching a new brand, a new platform, and a new app where fitness and nutrition is supported by positive mindset content, BODi breaks from the fitness and diet industry, and ushers in the era of Health Esteem

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), (“BODi” or the “Company”), has unveiled a milestone rebrand from Beachbody to BODi, new digital platform, and marketing campaign reflective of the Company’s newly founded Health Esteem category and #HealthEsteem movement. Health Esteem specifically rejects the legacy fitness and diet industry playbook of pursuing a healthy lifestyle based on self-criticism – a playbook Beachbody used to abide by. But after observing the uptick in mental health challenges since the pandemic and seeing that 74% of Americans remain overweight or obese today, despite the efforts of the fitness industry, BODi had to make a change.





“We felt it was important to change the name of the platform from Beachbody because it was actually focusing people on an outcome and an ideal,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of BODi. “People don’t care about the outcome if it’s at the expense of their self-esteem or lifestyle. The industry is quick to talk about how amazing its services are, but people know better. Before they engage, they need to know how they’re going to overcome the obstacles which have derailed them in the past. That’s the power of a Health Esteem routine. It’s built for real life, with recovery tools so people never feel like they failed, and it’s how a great life can co-exist with the pursuit of health and fitness goals. Nobody else was enabling that. Now we are.”

On its new platform, BODi encourages people to embrace their authentic selves before pursuing health and fitness goals, rather than pinning their self-esteem to the outcome, such as a so-called “Beachbody.” Moving away from the Beachbody name, the Company is committed to honoring individuals of any size, shape, or health situation with a platform and app that meets people where they are and offers personalized, effective solutions that fit with each individual’s life and lifestyle.

With the launch of its Health Esteem platform, BODi introduced its newest Super Trainer, Lacee Green, and her debut program, “For Beginners Only.” For Beginners Only offers people from all experience levels an approachable starting point to their wellness journey. It is in the “BODi Block” format which leverages the proven structure of block periodization training, features 30-minute workouts, five days a week for three weeks followed by an “UP” week, or Unconditional Progress Week, which provides the opportunity to dial back workouts and emphasize recovery, reflect on positive progress, and continue to build a strong, resilient mindset.

To further highlight the significance of its mindset pillar, BODi unveiled an entire channel devoted to monthly Mindset master classes and hired renowned fitness expert-turned-author and positive psychology performance coach, Petra Kolber, to serve as its Vice President of Personal Development and Mindset. With 30 years of experience, Petra will be a significant contributor to BODi’s quest to show that wellness is not about achieving a social “ideal,” but achieving your ideal life.

“One thing I’ve learned after 30 years in the fitness industry is that it doesn’t matter how you look on the outside, if you are not happy with how you feel on the inside,” said Petra Kolber, Vice President of Personal Development and Mindset. “Since I have been working with clients in the area of positive mindset, it’s become clear that you’re not happy just because you look good, you’re happy when you feel good. I’m thrilled to help BODi innovate in the category of Health Esteem, the only category committed to helping everyone feel seen and achieve their version of a healthy fulfilling life.”

The Company also introduced its “You Will Fail” marketing campaign. Developed in-house, the campaign embraces the fact that everybody “fails.” The powerful language in the 60-second commercial encourages viewers to reject the notion that failure is defeat and is merely part of the process, with the promise that they can confront and overcome it when they have the right tools and a flexible approach. Showcasing BODi’s commitment to its new direction, the campaign demonstrates how BODi is not just another collection of workouts on a fitness app, but rather, the Health Esteem app that has anticipated the challenges and can help people build a mindset to navigate those challenges and keep going.

With a subscription to the BODi digital platform, members gain access to the new and innovative BODi Blocks and Mindset content, as well as thousands of workouts and hundreds of programs from Super Trainers Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Joel Freeman, Jericho McMatthews, and more.

Visit BODi.com or download the BODi app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn more and get started on your own Health Esteem journey. For more updates, follow along on social media @BODi, @BODiStories and with #WeAreBODi.

About BODi

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Petra Kolber

BODi VP of Personal Development and Mindset, Petra Kolber brings a combined 30 years of experience in personal development and fitness to help us tame our inner critic and unleash joy. She has choreographed and starred in 60 award-winning videos and fitness programs, contributed to national fitness magazines, and was named Health Magazine’s Fitness Crusader of the Year. As a Positive Psychology Performance Coach, global workshop leader, and keynote speaker, Petra combined decades of experience with the science of positive psychology in her first book, The Perfection Detox.

About Lacee Green

Entrepreneur, NASM certified group fitness instructor, and proud mom Lacee Green has broken multiple glass ceilings. She’s committed to showing that fitness comes in every shape, size, and color, and that every body is beautiful. You may recognize Lacee as the modifier from #MBF or from her live classes on BODi. Now she brings her contagious positivity to For Beginners Only, her program for anyone beginning their fitness journey. With more than a decade of experience helping people live their best lives, there’s no doubt you’ll leave her workouts feeling on top of the world!

