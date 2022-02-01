Be Prepared This Fire Season: Download Agrology’s Free App To Access Real-Time Fire Map Data

Agrology’s new Fire Map enables growers to monitor active fires within a 20-mile radius of any location in the world.

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agrology, a leading Predictive Agriculture company, today launched a new Fire Map that enables growers to monitor active fires within a 20-mile radius of any location in the world. As part of the company’s commitment to empowering growers with actionable, real-time data, Agrology is providing everyone free access to the Agrology Fire Map. Users simply download the Agrology iOS app in the Apple App Store to gain access to the map.

“As a Sonoma-county grower, I am extremely worried about the effects of wildfires and over the past several growing seasons Agrology has enabled me to take quick action when fires break out,” said Riggs Lokka of Emeritus Vineyards. “I use the Agrology app daily and during fire season I find the Fire Map feature incredibly useful and actionable. I can pinpoint exactly where the threat is coming from and plan accordingly.”

Agrology’s Fire Map delivers data in 3D, enabling users to zoom in and out to see the exact location of fires and users can select up to three locations at once. While the Agrology Fire Map provides valuable information needed to take action, it is meant for growers who want to plan actions for their teams, and not as a life-saving tool.

“With this year’s wet winter and resulting brush growth, the 2023 fire season in the West could be unprecedented,” said Kevin Kelly, Co-Founder and Head of Software at Agrology. “We want growers everywhere to be prepared. We developed this new feature to enable them to track fires in real-time, even if they are not yet an Agrology customer.”

While the Fire Map is free for anyone to use, growers can expand their preparedness for fire season by subscribing to and installing the Agrology Sentinel Climate Monitoring System. This machine-learning based system monitors VOCs, fine particulate matter, wind speed, and more–all in real time. Paid customers are also sent alerts when fires break out. Sentinel subscriptions start at around $375 per month and include installation, as well as all hardware and software updates, eliminating the need for growers to invest in expensive hardware.

About The Agrology Sentinel Climate Monitoring System

The Agrology Sentinel System continuously monitors multiple data Inputs in the air, within the canopy, and in the soil. Predictions include field-level data on smoke taint, drought and irrigation optimization, microclimate threats from extreme weather, as well as pest and disease outbreaks. Agrology delivers predictions up to 4 days in advance.

The Sentinel System includes several pieces of hardware: multi parameter ground-truth soil probes; canopy sensors that measure atmospheric conditions, changes and gases; and irrigation sensors. Agrology’s ground-truth data and machine learning models provide farmers with the most accurate and timely information available. Growers can access all of this information from the web or via the Agrology mobile app. Anyone interested in learning more about The Agrology Sentinel System can visit agrology.ag/sentinel.

Agrology also offers the Arbiter Carbon Monitoring System, the only system to continuously monitor and quantify soil carbon flux. With Artiber, carbon flux data is delivered to mobile or desktop devices, and growers receive critical alerts on anomalies. Growers interested in that product can learn more at agrology.ag/arbiter.

About Agrology

Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to help farmers adapt to and beat climate change with real-time analysis and predictive insights. The Agrology platform consists of climate and carbon monitoring systems, both based on ground-truth data and machine learning. The Agrology Climate Monitoring System delivers predictive insights and warnings, up to four days in advance, for wildfire smoke taint risk, extreme weather, soil conditions, pest and disease emergence, and irrigation. Agrology’s Carbon Monitoring System tracks soil carbon sequestration in real time, quickly detecting carbon loss via carbon dioxide emission events. Agrology customers include Braga Fresh, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Boisset Collection, Emeritus Vineyards, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Langtry Farms, Lawrence Vineyards, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, Renteria Vineyard Management, Signorello Estate, Silver Oak Vineyards, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology is the winner of two highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards, a 2022 WINnovation Award, and is a recipient of a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant. Agrology’s academic partners include UC Davis, CSU Monterey Bay, Huntington Farms, RCD of Monterey County, University of California Cooperative Extension, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Agrology has offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Sonoma, California, and can be found online at Agrology.ag.

