BCLP Expands IP and Corporate Practices with High-Profile Group Hire

Following Seattle Office Launch, Firm Announces Latest Major Move with Group of 15 from Dentons

Song Jung to Lead Prominent 6-Partner IP Team and Jeff Haidet to Boost Transactional Capability Globally for BCLP

WASHINGTON & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) announced today a significant strengthening of its global patent prosecution, transactional and International Trade Commission (ITC) Section 337 Proceeding capabilities with the arrival of highly regarded IP partner Song Jung and a team of five partners from Dentons—and former Dentons US Chair, Jeff Haidet, a corporate partner.

Song Jung joins BCLP as the new Global Chair of Patents, after previously founding and chairing the Global Intellectual Property & Technology Group at Dentons, where he also served on the firm’s board. A group of eight counsel and patent professionals has also joined BCLP, with additional team members onboarding in the coming weeks.

Song has built one of the preeminent intellectual property practices in the world, recognized by Intellectual Asset Management magazine and Managing IP Guide, among others. His practice covers all aspects of patent law, including patent prosecution, litigation, validity and infringement opinions, licensing, technology transfer, patent acquisitions and settlement negotiations. He has counseled clients through numerous IP litigation matters covering a wide range of technologies and industries in national and international jurisdictions. These matters have resulted in some of the top verdicts in recent years, including one of the largest IP cases in history, the LG Chem vs. SKI trade secrets case over lithium-ion battery cells, which settled for $1.8 billion.

Song’s experience prosecuting and litigating patents, handling negotiations and mediations to settle patent litigation matters, advising clients on technology transfers, joint ventures and other business transactions, and guiding clients through patent licensing opportunities, has enabled him to assist clients develop, protect and capitalize on their intellectual property. Prior to the practice of law, Song worked at NASA as an electrical engineer.

Working at the forefront of the global technology sector, Song recently joined the Advisory Board for the TMRW Foundation. In this role, he is one of five internationally recognized leaders with experience that spans the highest levels of commerce, government, and Web3, including the former Prime Minister of Ireland, Enda Kenny, and the former CEO & Chair of Deutsche Bank, Dr. Josef Ackermann.

“We are very excited to join BCLP and look forward to building on the firm’s long track record of success in leading high-profile, sophisticated litigation matters for many of the world’s largest companies,” Song noted. “Complex IP matters and disputes are the heart of our practice, which complements BCLP’s willingness and desire to expand its top-tier litigation and IP capabilities for clients around the globe.”

Jeff Haidet joins as a corporate partner. Jeff brings more than 30 years of extensive experience to BCLP’s Corporate & Finance transactions department advising global and domestic businesses on complex transactions, financial structuring, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and industry consolidation. His deep sector concentrations in consumer products and retail, travel and leisure, and aviation, will also enhance BCLP’s sector-driven approach and broaden BCLP’s industry scope.

Additionally, Jeff’s more than 20 years of experience in law firm management as a senior leader and advisor on law firm strategic growth initiatives will benefit BCLP as the firm continues to advance its own growth strategy. Throughout his career, Jeff has represented law firms and other professional service firms regarding governance matters, succession planning, and the acquisition and development of ancillary businesses.

“BCLP’s strategic plan, global platform, and momentum provide the perfect backdrop for us to make an impact for clients,” Jeff commented. “This is an exciting moment to join BCLP, which provides a vibrant, growing platform to serve clients around the globe.”

“Led by Song and Jeff, the addition of this impressive group amplifies BCLP’s growth strategy and our commitment to leading high-stakes litigation and strategic transactions around the globe,” said BCLP Co-Chairs Lisa Mayhew and Steve Baumer. “In particular, the depth of IP experience and technical expertise that this group brings is a game-changer, and we look forward to serving the needs of clients in the high-growth areas of IP and technology.”

This is the latest in a series of high-profile and market-moving additions by BCLP in recent weeks. In London, white collar and regulatory investigations partner David Rundle recently joined BCLP from WilmerHale. In April, the firm announced the launch of a new US office in Seattle with the arrival of litigation partners Jennifer Campbell and Allison Krashan. In total, more than 50 lateral hires have joined since the beginning of the year with BCLP focused on strategic hires who can take full advantage of the firm’s growing platform to best serve clients around the globe.

About the New Partners:

Mark R. Kresloff: A former U.S. Air Force officer, and flight test engineer, Mark specializes in all aspects of IP. Mark’s primary focus is patent prosecution in the areas of wireless telecommunication networks and standardization protocols, space and aviation technologies, including ground-based and airborne radar technologies, and subsea and surface marine technologies. Mark also has significant litigation and licensing experience, and regularly assists his clients navigate the patent and data rights provisions of the federal acquisition regulations when their innovations are funded under certain government contracts. In addition to his law degree, Mark has degrees in both biology and electrical engineering.

Bumrae Cho: Bumrae’s practice primarily centers around patent litigation, patent prosecution, and client counseling, with a particular emphasis on chemical, petrochemical, biotech, pharmaceutical, and secondary battery technologies. Additionally, he offers advice on IP due diligence for pharmaceutical companies.

Yong Choi: Yong’s practice focuses on patent issues related to electronic, electrical and mechanical fields. He spends the majority of his time working with a major Korean corporation on both patent prosecution and litigation support. He specializes in home appliance, virtual reality, digital television standards, and codec standards.

Tyler Goodwyn: Tyler is an experienced intellectual property trial lawyer with jury and bench trials in various federal district courts across the country, involving diverse technologies. In addition to cases in federal district courts, he has led trial teams at the International Trade Commission and conducted hearings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Tyler’s teams have won significant decisions in each of these venues on behalf of patent and trade secret owners, and have successfully defended accused infringers. Beyond litigating and trying cases, he works with clients to achieve their business objectives and potentially resolve disputes early. Tyler also works with clients to develop intellectual property strategies, plan patent portfolios, and conduct related evaluations of intellectual property.

Bruce Vance: Bruce’s practice focuses on prosecuting US and foreign patent applications in a broad range of technical fields, including financial products and capabilities, web interfaces, Internet communications systems, packet-switched networks, electronic test equipment, computer software applications, computer-based control systems, microprocessors, business methods, photolithography, semiconductor fabrication and devices, electronic design automation, biometric devices, telecommunications, mobile wireless systems, wind power, engines and automotive systems, electrical power, textiles, radar, robotic tools, power tools, home appliances, digital television standards, amusement park technology, surface/subsea marine technologies, aviation technologies, quantum systems, and analog electronics. He also provides patent litigation support. Prior to the practice of law, Bruce worked at an international consumer electronics company and at an oil-field services company, as an electrical engineer.

