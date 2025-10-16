BC.GAME Introduces “Tim & Larry”: A Cartoon-Inspired Slot with High Volatility and Direct Max Win Purchase Option

Two Free Spins modes, expanding multiplier wilds, and a one-spin shot at the 15,000× max win headline this latest original release.

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BC.GAME has released Tim & Larry, a new in-house developed slot combining traditional video slot mechanics with a cartoon-inspired theme centered around a kitchen standoff between a cat and a mouse. The game features high volatility, a theoretical RTP of 96.91%, and a capped maximum payout of 15,000× the base bet.

A Familiar Setup, With Added Risk-Reward Layers

The base game operates on a five-reel layout set inside an animated fridge. Special features include two types of expanding wild symbols:

Food Duel wilds expand to cover full reels and reveal one of two randomly drawn multipliers (up to 200×), which are additive when multiple wilds participate in the same win line.

Tim’s Presents symbols also expand, trigger between 1 and 6 random wilds across the board, and apply a multiplier to wins in which they’re involved.

Only one special symbol type can appear per spin (Food Duel, Tim’s Presents, or Bonus Scatter), making each event discrete and easier to track during gameplay.

Progress-Driven Tasty Spins

The game includes a progress mechanic linked to Tim’s Presents. Each piece of cheese dropped adds one point to a meter; once it reaches 25 points, players receive a Tasty Spin, in which all symbols are replaced with fixed-value cash symbols ranging from 0.2× to 500× the bet.

Cheese collected beyond the 25-point threshold carries over to the next cycle. Meters are tracked independently for each bet level.

Two Bonus Modes with Distinct Paths

The game includes two Free Spins modes, each unlocked by a different number of Bonus Scatter symbols:

Diner Fight (3 Scatters): Features elevated rates of Food Duel and Tim’s Presents, with progression unlocking higher-value Tasty Spins.

BBQ Mayhem (4 Scatters): Focuses on collecting cheese-born wilds to unlock stages with guaranteed Food Duel spins (up to 5), offering more burst-style potential.

Each mode provides a clear structure, allowing players to choose between gradual buildup or concentrated payout rounds.

Max Win Shot – High-Risk, High-Reward Option

A new feature, Max Win Shot, has been added to the Buy Bonus options. It allows players to purchase a single spin with a direct chance to hit the 15,000× max payout. This option is designed for players comfortable with high volatility and seeking immediate win potential. The round ends immediately if the payout cap is reached, and any remaining features are forfeited as per game rules.

Visuals and Tone

While the game incorporates lighthearted visuals, with animation sequences triggering during wins, the underlying math model remains geared toward experienced slot players. The combination of meter progression, additive multipliers, and capped high-end payouts makes Tim & Larry a structured yet volatile title.



Tim & Larry



is now live across the BC.GAME platform and available for all supported jurisdictions. Players are advised to review game rules and volatility details before engaging with high-risk features such as Max Win Shot.

