Bayan Health Launches a More Personal Approach to Telehealth

Founded by clinician, mother and former Division I athlete Virginia “Ginny” Ondik, Bayan Health brings transparent pricing, physician-guided care and real human support to patients nationwide.

Virginia “Ginny” Ondik, CRNA, MSN, spent more than a decade caring for patients during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. At the same time, she and her husband, David “Gig” Ondik, were navigating a difficult healthcare journey of their own.

For nearly 10 years, the couple struggled with infertility. They went through seven rounds of in vitro fertilization, three rounds of intrauterine insemination, multiple surgeries, hundreds of laboratory tests and scans, and treatment at four fertility clinics across the country.

They experienced healthcare from both sides. Ginny understood the responsibility of caring for a patient as a medical professional. Together, she and David learned what it felt like to be the patients searching for answers, managing costs, waiting for calls and trying to make sense of complicated treatment decisions.

Eventually, they welcomed their two sons, Cameron and Colton. But Ginny’s health journey did not end there. After years of fertility treatment, pregnancy, motherhood and a demanding clinical career, she began working to regain her energy, physical health and mental clarity.

Those experiences changed the way she thought about healthcare.

“I knew what it felt like to care for patients, and I also knew what it felt like to be the patient who was overwhelmed and looking for someone to help,” Ginny said. “Our family spent years navigating appointments, procedures, medications, costs and uncertainty. Bayan Health came from wanting to make that experience better for other people.”

That idea has now become Bayan Health, a family-owned telehealth company offering physician-guided care in weight management, hormone health, wellness, longevity, select peptide therapies, laboratory testing, and primary and urgent care.

A Life Built Around Resilience

Ginny’s story began long before Bayan Health.

The daughter of a first-generation Filipino immigrant mother, she grew up with a strong sense of family, responsibility and perseverance. She became a three-sport high school athlete and state champion before earning a full athletic scholarship to play Division I soccer at Duquesne University. She served as the team’s starting goalkeeper for three seasons.

After graduating, Ginny began her nursing career in the Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit at Cleveland Clinic. She later continued her work within the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system before returning to the University of Pittsburgh to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

For more than a decade, she has cared for patients undergoing surgery and complex medical procedures. That work taught her that clinical knowledge matters, but so does the way a patient is treated.

“People remember whether you listened to them,” Ginny said. “They remember whether you explained what was happening and whether you treated them like a person instead of a number. We wanted Bayan Health to carry that same standard into virtual care.”

A Family-Owned Company With a Personal Mission

Bayan Health was built by Ginny and David as a family, not as a corporate concept created in a boardroom.

Their experience with infertility showed them how isolating healthcare can feel, especially when patients are moving between specialists, pharmacies, laboratories and insurance companies. Ginny’s later experience rebuilding her health helped her understand how difficult it can be to find reliable guidance in areas such as weight management, hormones and wellness.

The couple wanted to build a company that offered patients the medical oversight they needed without losing the personal connection that initially drew Ginny to healthcare.

Even the company’s name reflects that purpose. In Filipino culture, “bayan” can refer to a town, community or nation. For the Ondik family, it represents people supporting one another and moving forward together.

“Bayan Health is more than a healthcare platform,” Ginny said. “It is a community built on resilience, compassion and the belief that people deserve support on their journey to better health.”

Bringing the Human Element Back to Telehealth

Telehealth has made healthcare more convenient, but convenience does not always translate into a better patient experience.

Patients may find themselves dealing with automated replies, confusing subscription terms, limited provider access or customer-service systems that make it difficult to reach a real person.

Bayan Health was designed to feel different.

Patients can contact a human support team rather than relying entirely on a chatbot or automated system. The company provides ongoing support throughout the treatment process, with secure provider communication available according to the patient’s care plan.

“Technology should make care easier to access,” Ginny said. “It should not make people feel like no one is listening. We use technology for convenience, but there are real people behind Bayan Health who care about what happens next.”

That commitment is especially important to Ginny because Bayan Health carries her family’s name, story and reputation.

“We are not hiding behind a large corporation,” she said. “When someone trusts Bayan Health with their care, we take that personally. This is something our family is building, and we want to be proud of the way every patient is treated.”

Straightforward Pricing Without Membership Fees

Bayan Health has also made pricing transparency a central part of its model.

The company does not charge recurring membership fees and does not require patients to prepay for a full year of care. Its pricing is based on actual costs plus a responsible margin, without relying on inflated prices followed by coupons, promotional codes or temporary discounts.

Weight-management programs begin at $99 per month. Physician consultation and ongoing care are included, while final pricing depends on the treatment selected and the patient’s individualized care plan.

Bayan Health also states that it does not increase prices solely because a patient’s prescribed dose changes, subject to the terms of the specific program.

“Patients should be able to understand what their care costs before they begin,” David said. “We did not want to build a business around getting someone in the door with one price and surprising them with another price later.”

No insurance is required to access Bayan Health. Certain services and eligible healthcare purchases may qualify for payment using Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account funds, depending on the patient’s plan and applicable requirements.

How the Bayan Health Process Works

Patients begin online by selecting a service aligned with their health needs and completing a secure medical intake.

A licensed medical provider reviews the patient’s health information and determines whether treatment is appropriate. Depending on the service, the provider may request additional information, order laboratory testing or conduct a telehealth consultation.

If medication is prescribed, the prescription is sent to an appropriate licensed U.S. pharmacy for fulfillment. Medication is then discreetly packaged and shipped directly to the patient, with temperature-controlled packaging used when required.

Patients receive follow-up care and ongoing support according to their treatment program.

Every prescription is subject to an independent medical evaluation. Completing an intake or purchasing a program does not guarantee that a medication will be prescribed.

Physician-Guided Treatment and Laboratory Testing

Bayan Health offers care through a nationwide clinical network. Treatment is available to patients who are physically located in states where participating providers are licensed.

The company’s services include weight management, women’s and men’s hormone care, wellness and longevity programs, select peptide therapies, laboratory testing, and primary and urgent care.

Bayan Health also provides access to laboratory panels through Quest Diagnostics. When clinically appropriate, providers can use laboratory results to better understand a patient’s health, guide treatment decisions and monitor progress.

Treatment plans are individualized. A medication or protocol that is appropriate for one person may not be appropriate for another.

A Responsible Approach to Peptide Therapy

Bayan Health provides access to select peptide-related treatments when prescribed by a licensed clinician and permitted under applicable federal and state requirements.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that perform many signaling and biological functions in the body. Some peptide medications are FDA-approved for specific uses. Other peptide therapies remain investigational or may be prescribed in compounded form to meet an individual patient’s medical needs.

When compounded medication is prescribed, Bayan Health works with licensed U.S. compounding pharmacies, including pharmacies operating under Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. The FDA does not review compounded medications for safety, effectiveness or quality before they reach patients. Bayan Health emphasizes medical screening, licensed prescribing and pharmacy fulfillment rather than the unsupervised use of products marketed for research purposes.

Ginny also leads an educational community called Physician Guided Peptides. The community focuses on peptide science, realistic expectations, potential risks and the importance of qualified medical supervision. It is not a marketplace for research peptides.

“People are already searching for information about these treatments,” Ginny said. “They deserve honest education about what is known, what is still being studied and why medical guidance matters.”

Building the Healthcare Experience They Wanted for Their Own Family

Bayan Health enters a crowded telehealth market, but Ginny and David believe the company’s greatest difference is simple: it was created from lived experience.

They know what it feels like to sit in waiting rooms, wait for results, manage medications, face unexpected costs and wonder whether anyone sees the full picture. They also understand how much it matters when a healthcare professional takes the time to listen.

“We built the kind of healthcare experience we wanted when our own family was going through difficult years,” Ginny said. “We wanted clear information, fair pricing, thoughtful medical care and a real person available when we needed help. That is what we want Bayan Health to provide for every family that trusts us.”

About Bayan Health

Bayan Health is a family-owned telehealth company founded by Virginia “Ginny” Ondik, CRNA, MSN, and David “Gig” Ondik.

The company provides access to physician-guided weight management, women’s and men’s hormone care, wellness and longevity services, select peptide therapies, laboratory testing, and primary and urgent care.

Bayan Health emphasizes transparent pricing, individualized treatment, licensed medical oversight and responsive human support. Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed clinician determines that treatment is medically appropriate.

For more information, visit bayantelehealth.com , Physician Guided Peptides Community , YouTube and TikTok . Email directly to info@bayantelehealth.com

Contact Info

Name: David Ondik

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bayan Health

Website: https://www.bayantelehealth.com

SOURCE: Bayan Health

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