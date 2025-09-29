Bausch Health’s OraPharma Introduces “OraTalks,” a New Podcast Bringing Bold Conversations to Dentistry

Designed for dental professionals, OraTalks connects leading voices with insights to spark meaningful dialogue.

Nine-episode inaugural season hosted by industry thought leader Melissa K. Turner, BASDH, RDHEP, EFDA, CHO.

Candid conversations with leading clinicians on the trends shaping today’s dental landscape.

Episodes launch on September 29 on major podcast platforms; register now at oratalks.com for episode alerts and exclusive updates.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its dentistry business, OraPharma, today announced the launch of OraTalks, a new podcast created to ignite meaningful dialogue and explore the challenges shaping modern dentistry.

Season One of OraTalks features nine episodes covering timely topics in oral health and patient care, such as sleep disorders, women’s health, social determinants, and patient education. Hosted by Melissa K. Turner, BASDH, RDHEP, EFDA, CHO – a nationally recognized industry thought leader – the series combines her expertise with candid conversations from leading clinicians, researchers, and influencers. Listeners will also gain exclusive insights into emerging strategies shaping the future of dentistry.

“The goal of OraTalks is clear: to spark the conversations that truly matter in dentistry-conversations that are bold and timely,” said Melissa K. Turner, BASDH, RDHEP, EFDA, CHO, Host, OraTalks Podcast. “OraTalks allows us to amplify these ideas and bring them directly to the clinicians, leaders, and visionaries shaping our industry. In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, it’s not enough to keep pace-we have to set the pace. OraTalks exists to challenge assumptions, spotlight innovation, and ensure we remain relevant to the needs of the dental community.”

According to the American Dental Association, gum disease affects nearly 65 million Americans nationwide.1 This means millions of Americans may unknowingly have gum disease, underscoring the critical role dental professionals play in highlighting this serious condition.

“We’re excited to introduce OraTalks as a new way to support dental professionals as they prioritize periodontal disease,” said Tom Stern, General Manager and Vice President, Bausch Health. “This podcast reflects our commitment to listening, learning, and sharing insights that matter. We hope that by creating a space for meaningful conversations, we can help clinicians navigate the challenges of modern dentistry and continue delivering the best possible care for their patients.”

OraTalks debuts on September 29, 2025, and is available on major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Upcoming episodes are listed on oratalks.com, where dental professionals can register to receive alerts and exclusive updates.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. OraPharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to partnering with dental professionals to improve oral health. More information can be found at www.orapharma.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “will,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “subject to” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health’s overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

ORAPHARMA is a trademark Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

© 2025 Bausch Health Companies Inc. or its affiliates.

1https://www.ada.org/resources/ada-library/oral-health-topics/periodontitis

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire