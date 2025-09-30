Bausch Health’s Aesthetic Business, Solta Medical, Brings Non-Invasive Aesthetic Innovations to National TV

The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime will showcase how innovative treatments Thermage® FLX, Clear + Brilliant®, and Fraxel FTX™ offer energy-based treatment options that help maintain a youthful appearance while enhancing natural beauty.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its aesthetic business, Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, will be featured on The Balancing Act, airing on Lifetime, in a special episode spotlighting its portfolio of non-invasive skin rejuvenation and tightening technologies: Thermage® FLX, Clear + Brilliant® and Fraxel FTX™. Hosted by Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde, The Balancing Act offers viewers real-world solutions to uplift and empower more confident living.

“We want patients to see results that enhance their natural beauty,” said Dean Sollami, Vice President and General Manager, Solta Medical North America, Bausch Health. “We were excited to show Olga, Montel, and The Balancing Act viewers what’s possible with Solta’s portfolio of solutions.”

During the episode, Williams and Villaverde sit down with Michael Abrouk, MD, Dermatologist and Medical Director of Abrouk Aesthetics, to learn how Solta’s patented devices help address skin concerns from early sun damage to fine lines, wrinkles, and scarring:

Thermage FLX – Since 2002, Thermage has been the pioneer for non-invasive skin rejuvenation. Thermage FLX, the latest generation of the technology, harnesses advanced radiofrequency technology designed to help smooth, tighten, and contour skin for a more youthful appearance. With over five million tips used worldwide, Thermage has become recognized as a trusted solution for achieving a firmer, smoother look.

Clear + Brilliant Touch – Clear + Brilliant Touch is a targeted yet versatile laser treatment that helps address the early signs of aging skin. Clinically proven to refresh and revitalize, it leaves the complexion smoother, brighter, and more radiant – making it a trusted choice for patients seeking a subtle, youthful glow.

Fraxel FTX – The next generation of fractional laser technology, Fraxel FTX is clinically proven to help diminish the look of fine lines, reduce visible surgical and acne scars, and results in a smoother, more even complexion. As the latest innovation in the Fraxel portfolio, Fraxel FTX continues the Fraxel legacy with advancements in design and user experience.

“I’ve been performing Solta treatments for years because the brand has a long history of innovation and proven results,” said Dr. Abrouk. “Their expertise in non-invasive technologies gives me the confidence to help achieve my patients’ aesthetic goals time and time again.”

Within the episode, Villaverde visits Shino Bay Cosmetic Dermatology & Laser Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she is treated by renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera and medical aesthetician Melinda Levya, LFA, LME for a “Tighten and Brighten” treatment series – Thermage FLX and Clear + Brilliant Touch.

“For patients seeking smoother skin with a refreshed glow, we often recommend an entry-level laser treatment like Clear + Brilliant,” said Dr. Aguilera. “For patients seeking to stimulate new collagen regeneration, Thermage stands out as the only radiofrequency technology FDA-cleared to non-invasively treat the eyelid skin, helping to smooth fine lines and support a naturally youthful, refreshed appearance.”

“At Solta Medical, we believe in enhancing natural beauty through innovative, non-invasive technologies,” said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. “At the heart of our work is the belief that everyone deserves to see the beauty in their skin.”

The segment is scheduled to air on Lifetime TV on October 2 and October 24, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. ET and will re-air at 7:30 a.m. PT. Additionally, the program will air on streaming networks Sling TV, Hulu, Live, and Fubu. Solta Medical is a sponsor of this segment and some of the participants have received consideration in exchange for their participation.

Thermage® FLX system Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis; Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis; Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite Relief of minor muscle aches and pain Relief of muscle spasms Temporary improvement of local circulation (blood circulation)



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not undergo Thermage® treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage® treatment.

Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage ® system: Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds) In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos In children



The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.

The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following: Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours. Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days, but can remain up to several weeks. The following adverse effects occur infrequently: The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation. Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment. Numbness, tingling or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks. Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications. Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.



Talk to your doctor for more information about Thermage, and see www.thermage.com for additional details.

Clear + Brilliant® system Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

The Clear + Brilliant® system is a non-ablative laser for general skin resurfacing.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You may not be an appropriate candidate for a Clear + Brilliant® system treatment if you: Have been diagnosed with or possibly have actinic keratosis, melasma, rosacea, or other significant skin conditions (e.g., skin cancer, active infections, cold sores, open wounds or a sore that has not or will not heal, rashes, burns, inflammation, eczema, psoriasis); Are predisposed to keloid formation or excessive scarring. Have a condition that may compromise the immune system, or your ability to fight infections, such as HIV, lupus, scleroderma, or infections in the blood stream. Have a known sensitivity to light or if you are taking any medications that may make your skin more sensitive to UV or artificial light. Are on oral/systemic steroids (e.g., prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be rigorously avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment. Are using retinoids, which should be avoided for at least 2 weeks prior to and during treatment. Are undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or taking drugs in a similar class. Have skin that is still recovering from a cosmetic procedure, such as a chemical or mechanical peel, or laser resurfacing; and Have had botulinum toxin injections, or dermal fillers (such as collagen or hyaluronic acid) within the past 2 weeks.

Common side effects include mild to moderate redness and swelling which typically develops immediately after treatment and diminishes or resolves within 12 to 24 hours after treatment, itching or dryness, increased skin sensitivity, pain or discomfort, and rarely pinpoint bleeding.

Talk to your doctor for more information about Clear + Brilliant® and visit www.clearandbrilliant.com for Important Safety Information.

Fraxel FTX™ Laser System Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

The Fraxel FTX™ Laser System isused for:

Fraxel ® 1550nm wavelength is indicated for skin resurfacing procedures, including the treatment of dyschromia (an alteration in the color of the skin) and for local inflamed, benign skin lesions, such as, but not limited to, age spots, sun spots, actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin lesions), and melasma; and for the treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, acne scars, and surgical scars.

Fraxel® 1927nm wavelength is indicated for skin resurfacing including for the treatment of actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin lesions); treatment of pigmented lesions, such as age spots, sun spots, and freckles.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have the following conditions, you should not have a Fraxel ® laser treatment : Are predisposed to keloid formation or excessive scarring; Have experienced changes following surgery; Have had skin indentations and textural changes following surgery; Are on systemic steroids (e.g. prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment; and Are undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or are taking drugs in a similar class.

Possible Adverse Events from Fraxel ® treatment include: Blistering and Burns: May develop over the treated areas. Discoloration: The possibility of temporary and permanent skin color change is known to exist with any laser treatment and may occur. Eye Injury: Protective eyewear or goggles should be worn. It is important to keep the eye protection on at all times during treatment in order to protect your eyes from accidental laser exposure and serious injury. Infection: A risk of infection exists whenever the skin is wounded and exists even with non-ablative fractional laser devices such the Fraxel ® . Keloid Formation: A thickened scar can result from excessive growth of fibrous tissue. Prolonged Redness: Mild to moderate temporary redness is expected. However, if it is severe or persists significantly longer than expected, you should not have another treatment until it goes away. Scarring: Local scarring may occur directly from laser exposure if treatment procedures are not followed properly, or from infection or physical irritation such as picking and rubbing. Delayed Wound Healing / Skin Textural Changes: Following laser treatment, restoration of the skin may not occur as expected due to poor wound healing ability or post-treatment care. This may result in undesirable textural changes to the skin. Temporary Bruising: May develop over the treated areas.



Fraxel FTX™ Laser System treatment is by prescription only. Talk to your doctor for more information about Fraxel® and see www.fraxel.com for additional details.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “will,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “subject to” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health’s overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire