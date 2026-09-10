Battery X Metals to Attend 2026 All-In Summit in Los Angeles, a Leading Gathering of Technology, Investment and Business Leaders

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces its planned attendance at the 2026 All-In Summit (the “All-In Summit“), taking place September 13-15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Representatives attending on behalf of the Company will engage with members of the technology, investment and entrepreneurial communities throughout the three-day event.

The All-In Summit is an annual gathering of influential founders, investors, executives, entrepreneurs and thought leaders focused on the forces shaping the future of business, technology and society. The fifth annual Summit is expected to bring together more than 2,500 hand-selected attendees, with programming and discussions spanning technology, investment, entrepreneurship, markets, policy and broader economic and societal trends. Attendance is subject to a competitive application and curation process designed to bring together a high-caliber audience of founders, executives and industry leaders.

The All-In Summit has developed into a prominent forum for conversations at the intersection of technology, capital, entrepreneurship and business. Past speakers have included Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Mark Cuban, Alex Karp, Demis Hassabis, Ray Dalio, Eric Schmidt, Adena Friedman, Vlad Tenev and other leaders across technology, investment, business and public policy.

Battery X Metals views attendance at the All-In Summit as an opportunity to remain closely engaged with developments across battery technology, electric mobility, emerging technology and capital markets, while expanding relationships within the technology, investment and entrepreneurial ecosystems. The Company is currently advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology; an integrated hardware and software platform focused on addressing battery cell imbalance and extending remaining useful battery lifespan. The Company continues to advance its rebalancing technology through ongoing development, real-world electric vehicle performance trials and the expansion of vehicle platform compatibility.

During the 2026 All-In Summit, representatives attending on behalf of Battery X Metals expect to participate in industry discussions and engage with founders, investors, technology leaders, entrepreneurs and other attendees regarding emerging trends, strategic relationships and potential opportunities relevant to the Company’s battery technology initiatives, including the continued development and advancement of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, and long-term strategy.

“The All-In Summit brings together an exceptional cross-section of founders, investors and business leaders who are helping shape the direction of technology, capital and emerging industries,” said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Battery X Metals. “As Battery X Metals continues to advance its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, we believe being present for these conversations and building relationships across this ecosystem provides an important opportunity to broaden our perspective, strengthen our network and identify developments and relationships that may be relevant to the Company’s technology initiatives and long-term growth.”

The All-In Summit will be held at the historic Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, from September 13-15, 2026. The event includes main-stage programming, structured networking and curated opportunities for attendees to connect throughout the three-day Summit.

For additional information regarding the All-In Summit, please visit the event’s official website.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE: BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s planned attendance and participation at the All-In Summit; the nature and extent of the Company’s engagement with founders, investors, technology leaders, entrepreneurs and other attendees; the Company’s ability to identify, develop or maintain strategic relationships or potential opportunities arising from or associated with such engagement; the continued development and advancement of the Company’s patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology and integrated hardware and software platform; the conduct and results of ongoing and future real-world electric vehicle performance trials; the Company’s ability to expand vehicle platform compatibility; the Company’s ability to advance its battery technology initiatives and long-term strategy; the availability of financing, personnel, technical expertise and other resources required to advance the Company’s initiatives; applicable corporate, securities law, regulatory, and exchange requirements; general business and economic conditions; capital markets conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

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