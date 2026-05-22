Battery X Metals Reports Up to ~84 km Estimated Driving Range Increase Across Multiple BYD Electric Vehicles Following Next-Generation Patent-Pending Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Trials, Demonstrating Performance Improvement Across the World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Platform

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals demonstrated estimated driving range increases of up to approximately 84 kilometers per charge across multiple electric vehicles manufactured by BYD following completion of full lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedures using its next-generation, patent-pending Rebalancing Machine. The most significant improvement was observed on the BYD Song, with estimated driving range increasing from approximately 337 kilometers to 421 kilometers per charge (+84 km), representing a significant recovery in effective driving range. Validation across multiple BYD Vehicle platforms, including the Song, Seal, and Han, underscores the repeatability, scalability, and commercial relevance of Battery X Metals’ lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform across a large installed base of electric vehicles at a time when many EV warranties are beginning to expire.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the results of a series of lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedures conducted by multiple international arm’s length third-party automotive service centers on electric vehicles manufactured by BYD Company Limited (“BYD“) (collectively, the “BYD Vehicles“), with such results provided by the Company’s strategic next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software development partner, Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd. (“BJPN“).

The evaluations included real-world performance measurements conducted before and after completion of full battery rebalancing procedures utilizing the Company’s patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware machine (the “Rebalancing Machine“). The Results demonstrated measurable increases in estimated driving range across all evaluated vehicles under the specific operating conditions observed at the time of testing, reinforcing the commercial potential of the Company’s next-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion rebalancing platform across high-volume electric vehicle ecosystems (collectively, the “Results“).

Performance Summary

The Results were supported by measured improvements in estimated driving range across each evaluated BYD platform:

Metric BYD Song BYD Seal BYD Han Estimated Driving Range (Pre-Rebalancing) 337 km 597 km 275 km Estimated Driving Range (Post-Rebalancing) 421 km 631 km 296 km Estimated Increase (km) +84 km +34 km +21 km

The most significant performance improvement was observed on the BYD Song platform. Prior to the rebalancing procedure, the vehicle exhibited an estimated driving range of approximately 337 kilometers per charge. Following completion of the rebalancing procedure, the vehicle demonstrated an estimated driving range of approximately 421 kilometers per charge, representing an estimated increase of approximately 84 kilometers per charge.

The rebalancing procedure was conducted through direct physical interfacing with the battery pack utilizing the Company’s Rebalancing Machine, and did not incorporate standardized adaptor solutions currently under development for broader commercial deployment by the Company. As such, the Results reflect performance observed under controlled service conditions and may vary across vehicles, battery conditions, and operating environments.

Additional performance gains were observed on the BYD Seal and BYD Han platforms. On the BYD Seal, estimated driving range increased from approximately 597 kilometers to approximately 631 kilometers per charge, representing an estimated increase of approximately 34 kilometers. On the BYD Han, estimated driving range increased from approximately 275 kilometers to approximately 296 kilometers per charge, representing an estimated increase of approximately 21 kilometers.

While the magnitude of improvement varied across platforms, the increase in effective driving range across all evaluated vehicles demonstrates the potential for future commercial relevance. These results were observed under specific test conditions, and actual performance may vary depending on battery health, usage history, environmental factors, and other operational variables.

The observed increases in estimated driving range represent material improvements in vehicle usability. For individual drivers, this may translate into reduced charging frequency and greater route flexibility. For fleet operators, incremental range gains may directly enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. In practical terms, the recovery of up to approximately 84 kilometers of effective driving range may meaningfully alter the economics and usability profile of electric vehicles without requiring costly battery replacement, particularly in cases where underlying battery chemistry remains viable.

Commercial Significance and Relevance of BYD to the Global EV Ecosystem

BYD is the largest electric vehicle manufacturer globally by unit sales, with annual new energy vehicle deliveries exceeding 4.5 million units.1 BYD’s product portfolio spans passenger electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and commercial electric transportation platforms, positioning BYD as a central participant in the global transition to electrified mobility.

The BYD Song platform, in particular, represents one of the largest single electric vehicle populations globally within the compact SUV category. Demonstrating a measurable and significant increase in estimated driving range on this platform underscores the scalability and commercial relevance of the Company’s next-generation solution within one of the largest EV ecosystems in the world.

As these vehicles continue to age, a growing proportion is expected to transition beyond original battery warranty coverage over the coming years. This transition is expected to increase exposure to battery performance degradation, reduced effective driving range, and costly replacement requirements. Technologies capable of restoring usable battery capacity without module replacement may represent a cost-effective and environmentally responsible pathway to extend battery lifespan and reduce total cost of ownership.

Positioning Within a Growing Battery Lifecycle Opportunity

The Company is developing its patent-pending rebalancing platform to address a structural lifecycle challenge within the global electric vehicle market. The ability to demonstrate measurable range recovery across multiple high-volume platforms manufactured by the world’s leading EV producer illustrates the potential economic and operational impact of targeted battery optimization.

Additional validation and expanded testing across broader vehicle populations, battery chemistries, and operating conditions remain ongoing as the Company advances toward scalable deployment and commercialization.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023.2 With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units,3 a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years. 4,5

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage.4.5 This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements.6 As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC“), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology’s ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO₄ cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, representing a decrease of approximately 35%. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology, the battery module’s discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing the recovery of approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to cell imbalance.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

The Results disclosed herein are based on preliminary trial conditions and may not be representative of all vehicle models or usage scenarios. Results may vary depending on vehicle type, battery type and condition, driving behavior, usage, and operating environment.

1 Driving 2 Rho Motion – Global EV Sales 2024, 3 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024, 4 IEA, 5 U.S. News, 6 Recurrent Auto

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the interpretation, significance, and implications of the Results derived from lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedures conducted on electric vehicles manufactured by BYD Company Limited; the observed and estimated increases in driving range following rebalancing; the repeatability, scalability, and commercial relevance of such Results across additional vehicles, battery chemistries, and operating conditions; the applicability of the Company’s rebalancing technology to high-volume electric vehicle platforms and broader EV ecosystems; the ability of the Company’s proprietary rebalancing process to improve effective battery capacity utilization and extend battery lifespan without requiring cell or module replacement; the potential economic and operational benefits of the technology, including reduced charging frequency, enhanced fleet efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership; the anticipated growth in demand for battery lifecycle solutions as electric vehicles exit warranty coverage; the continued development, validation, optimization, and commercialization of the Company’s patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware platform; the development of standardized adaptor solutions for broader deployment; the Company’s ability to scale testing across additional vehicle populations and real-world use cases; and the Company’s broader objectives relating to lithium-ion battery longevity, sustainability, and participation in the global energy transition. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding lithium-ion battery behavior, degradation patterns, and response to rebalancing; the representativeness of the BYD Vehicles evaluated; the accuracy and reliability of estimated driving range metrics and third-party testing conditions; the ability of the Company’s rebalancing technology to perform consistently across different vehicle models, battery types, and operating environments; and the Company’s ability to advance development, validation, and commercialization efforts on anticipated timelines. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in battery condition, age, chemistry, usage history, and degradation characteristics; differences in driving behavior, environmental conditions, and duty cycles; limitations associated with testing under specific service conditions; the possibility that observed driving range improvements may not be replicated across broader vehicle populations; challenges in scaling the technology for commercial deployment; technical, operational, or manufacturing challenges; delays or failures in developing standardized adaptor solutions; reliance on third-party service providers and partners; regulatory, legal, and market uncertainties; risks associated with early-stage clean technology development; and the possibility that market adoption of battery rebalancing solutions may be slower or more limited than anticipated. There can be no assurance that the Results described herein will be replicated in future trials or commercial applications, that similar performance improvements will be achieved across other vehicles or conditions, or that the Company will successfully commercialize its rebalancing technology. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

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