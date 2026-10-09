Battery X Metals Reports Estimated Driving Range Increase of Approximately 101 Kilometers Following a Single-Electric-Vehicle Performance Evaluation of Next-Generation Patent-Pending Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Technology

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals reported an estimated driving range increase of approximately 101 kilometers per charge following completion of a full lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedure utilizing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology during a single-electric-vehicle performance evaluation. Estimated driving range reportedly increased from approximately 240 kilometers to approximately 341 kilometers per charge in a single-electric-vehicle performance trial, representing an estimated increase of approximately 42%, while recovering approximately 85% of the vehicle’s nominal driving range under the observed testing conditions. Battery cell voltage variation improved from approximately 41 mV to approximately 4 mV following the rebalancing procedure and a four-hour stabilization period, demonstrating substantial restoration of battery cell voltage uniformity and further supporting Battery X Metals’ objective of leveraging its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology to improve remaining usable battery capacity and reduce the need for premature battery pack replacement.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the results of a single-electric-vehicle (the “Electric Vehicle“) performance evaluation (the “Performance Evaluation“) following completion of a lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedure using the Company’s next-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology (the “Rebalancing Technology“). The evaluation was conducted by an international arm’s length third-party automotive service center, with the results provided by the Company’s strategic lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software development partner, Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd. (“BJPN“).

The results disclosed herein demonstrated measurable improvements in estimated driving range together with improvements in battery cell voltage uniformity under the specific operating conditions observed during the Performance Evaluation (the “Results“) following completion of a lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedure using the Company’s Rebalancing Technology. Estimated driving range values are based on vehicle-reported estimates observed before and after completion of the lithium-ion battery rebalancing procedure during the Performance Evaluation. The Company has not independently verified the Results.

Performance Summary

Under the specific operating conditions observed during the Performance Evaluation, the Electric Vehicle exhibited an estimated driving range increase from approximately 240 kilometers to 341 kilometers per charge, representing an estimated improvement of approximately 101 kilometers, or 42%. According to the third-party evaluation, the Electric Vehicle recovered approximately 85% of its nominal driving range of approximately 401 kilometers, based on the manufacturer’s original vehicle range rating, as reported by the third-party automotive service center, demonstrating a meaningful restoration of usable battery performance without replacement of the battery pack.

Metric Pre-Rebalancing Post-Rebalancing Improvement Estimated Driving Range 240 km 341 km +101 km Maximum Cell Voltage 3.231 V 3.341 V – Minimum Cell Voltage 3.190 V 3.337 V – Cell Voltage Difference 41 mV 4 mV 90% Reduction

In addition to the estimated increase in driving range, the Performance Evaluation demonstrated a substantial improvement in battery cell voltage balance. Prior to rebalancing, the battery pack exhibited a maximum cell voltage variance of approximately 41 millivolts. Following completion of the rebalancing procedure and a four-hour stabilization period, cell voltage variance was reduced to approximately 4 millivolts, representing an approximate 90% reduction in voltage deviation across the battery pack. This improvement in voltage uniformity is consistent with the Company’s objective of correcting naturally occurring lithium-ion cell imbalance to improve remaining usable battery capacity and reduce the need for premature battery pack replacement.

The rebalancing procedure was completed through direct physical interfacing with the battery pack utilizing the Company’s Rebalancing Technology and did not incorporate the Company’s standardized vehicle-specific battery interface adaptors currently under development to facilitate integration across multiple electric vehicle platforms for future commercial deployment. The Results reflect performance observed under the specific testing conditions at the time of the Performance Evaluation and may vary depending on electric vehicle platform, battery chemistry, battery condition, operating history, environmental factors and other operating conditions. The Performance Evaluation demonstrated measurable improvements in estimated driving range, substantial restoration of battery cell voltage uniformity, and recovery of approximately 85% of the Electric Vehicle’s nominal driving range under the observed Performance Evaluation conditions. These Results form part of the Company’s ongoing research and development and real-world performance evaluation program for its Rebalancing Technology.

The Results disclosed herein are based on a single-electric-vehicle performance evaluation conducted under specific operating and testing conditions and may not be representative of performance across all vehicles, battery chemistries, battery conditions or operating environments. Actual results may vary depending on vehicle platform, battery chemistry, battery condition, battery management system operation, load conditions, operating history, driving behavior, environmental conditions and other factors. Accordingly, the Results should not be interpreted as indicative of expected or representative performance across other vehicles or operating environments.

Positioning Within a Growing Battery Lifecycle Opportunity

Global electric vehicle adoption continues to accelerate, with global electric car sales increasing by 20% from 2024 to exceed 20 million vehicles in 2025, accounting for approximately 25% of new vehicle sales worldwide.1 This continued growth is contributing to a rapidly expanding installed base of lithium-ion batteries, many of which are anticipated to transition beyond original manufacturer warranty coverage over the coming years, as most manufacturers offer battery warranties lasting eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.2 As these vehicles age, battery cell imbalance can reduce usable battery capacity and battery performance, which may contribute to reduced driving range.3

Battery X Metals is developing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform to address this emerging battery lifecycle opportunity. Rather than replacing battery modules or complete battery packs where battery cell imbalance may be a contributing factor, the Company’s technology is designed to restore usable battery performance by correcting cell voltage imbalance, with the objective of improving battery utilization, extending battery service life, and reducing the need for premature battery replacement.

The Results announced herein form part of the Company’s ongoing research and development and real-world performance evaluation program for its Rebalancing Technology. The Company intends to continue evaluating the technology across additional battery chemistries and operating conditions as part of its ongoing research and development program.

The Company continues to advance evaluations across additional electric vehicle platforms, battery chemistries, and operating conditions as it progresses toward broader commercialization. Additional evaluations remain ongoing to further assess the performance and applicability of its Rebalancing Technology across a broader range of electric vehicle platforms and operating conditions.

1 IEA, 2 U.S. News, 3 Eneronix

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the interpretation, significance and implications of the Results derived from the single-electric-vehicle Performance Evaluation; the observed and estimated improvements in estimated driving range, battery cell voltage uniformity and recovery of the vehicle’s original manufacturer-rated driving range following completion of the battery rebalancing procedure; the ability of the Company’s proprietary lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology to improve usable battery performance, battery utilization and battery service life by correcting battery cell imbalance; the repeatability and applicability of the Results across additional electric vehicle platforms, battery chemistries, battery conditions and operating environments; the continued research, development, evaluation, optimization and commercialization of the Company’s patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, including standardized vehicle-specific battery interface adaptors for broader commercial deployment; the Company’s ability to continue evaluating its technology across additional electric vehicle platforms, battery chemistries and operating conditions; the anticipated growth in demand for battery lifecycle solutions as increasing numbers of electric vehicles transition beyond original manufacturer warranty coverage; and the Company’s broader objectives relating to battery lifespan extension, battery lifecycle management, sustainability and participation in the global energy transition. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding lithium-ion battery performance and degradation characteristics; the accuracy, reliability and representativeness of the third-party Performance Evaluation and Results; the accuracy of the vehicle-reported estimated driving range values and the manufacturer-reported original driving range used in the Performance Evaluation; the ability of the Company’s rebalancing technology to perform consistently across different electric vehicle platforms, battery chemistries, battery conditions and operating environments; the continued growth of the global electric vehicle market; and the Company’s ability to continue developing, evaluating and commercializing its battery rebalancing technology. However, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in battery age, chemistry, condition, state of health, usage history and degradation characteristics; differences in vehicle design, battery architecture, battery management systems, driving behaviour, charging practices, environmental conditions and duty cycles; limitations associated with testing under specific operating conditions; reliance on third-party service providers, technology partners and third-party performance data; the possibility that the Results described herein may not be replicated across additional vehicles or commercial applications; inaccuracies or limitations associated with manufacturer-reported or vehicle-reported driving range estimates; technical, engineering, operational, manufacturing, regulatory or commercialization challenges; delays in the development of standardized vehicle-specific battery interface adaptors or broader commercialization initiatives; changes in market conditions, customer adoption or competing technologies; and other risks associated with the development and commercialization of emerging clean technologies. There can be no assurance that the Results described herein will be replicated in future evaluations or commercial applications, that comparable improvements in battery performance or estimated driving range will be achieved across additional electric vehicle platforms or operating conditions, or that the Company will successfully commercialize its proprietary battery rebalancing technology. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

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