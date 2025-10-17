Battery X Metals Announces Strategic Share Consolidation to Advance Corporate Growth and Capital Market Presence

News Release Highlights

Battery X Metals to pursue a share consolidation aimed at enhancing the marketability of its shares, attracting a broader base of investors, and positioning the Company to advance its long-term strategic and market objectives. The share consolidation aligns with the Company’s broader corporate strategy, supporting initiatives designed to strengthen its capital structure, improve market visibility, and enhance overall investor accessibility. The Company continues to advance its corporate development and governance initiatives while executing on its integrated 360° strategy spanning exploration, rebalancing, and recycling.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)(“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces today the intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares“) on the basis of 20:1, with each twenty (20) pre-consolidated Common Shares being consolidated into one (1) post-consolidated Common Share (the “Consolidation“). Management anticipates that the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) on a post-consolidation basis at market open on October 28th, 2025.

The board of directors of the Company believes the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for future corporate activities, including but not limited to those referenced herein and in its prior disclosures, enhance the marketability of the Common Shares and lead to increased interest by a broader spectrum of potential investors, thereby increasing market interest in providing additional financing for operational and growth initiatives.

This Consolidation forms part of the Company’s broader effort to align its capital structure with its long-term operational and growth objectives, while continuing to strengthen its market positioning, corporate governance alignment, and overall strategic planning within its integrated 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, encompassing exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, in support of advancing next-generation solutions that contribute to the global clean-energy transition.

As required by CSE policies, the Company obtained shareholder approval for the Consolidation at the Company’s annual general and special meeting held on July 16, 2025. The proposed Consolidation has been approved by the Company’s board of directors. Following the Consolidation, the Common Shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

The proposed Consolidation would result in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares being reduced from the current outstanding 70,169,303 Common Shares to approximately 3,508,465 Common Shares, subject to rounding. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. As required under the Business Corporations Act(BC), any fractional Common Shares remaining after the Consolidation that are less than one half of a Common Share will be cancelled and any fractional Common Shares that are at least one half of a Common Share will be rounded up to one whole Common Share.

The Company will be obtaining a new CUSIP and ISIN number in connection with the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. The Company anticipates that the CSE will issue a bulletin to dealers advising of the Consolidation and effective date of trading on the consolidated basis.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the proposed Consolidation of the Company’s common shares, including the anticipated record date, post-Consolidation share count, and timing of commencement of trading on a post-Consolidation basis; and the expected benefits of the Consolidation, including enhancing the marketability of the Company’s shares, attracting a broader base of investors, and supporting the Company’s broader strategic and corporate development objectives; and the Company’s continuing efforts to advance its integrated 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, encompassing exploration, rebalancing, and recycling. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to obtain all required regulatory and exchange approvals; potential changes in the record date or timing of the Consolidation; variations in market conditions or investor sentiment; and other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations at the time they are made and should not be regarded as guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

