Battery X Metals Announces Corporate Awareness Engagement

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH (“bullVestor“) to provide marketing services for a period of three (3) months (the “Term“), commencing on November 21, 2025.

bullVestor is arm’s length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total fee of €150,000 (approximately CAD $245,000), payable as follows: €75,000 (approximately CAD $122,500) at the commencement of the campaign and €75,000 (approximately CAD $122,500) on or before the 45th day of the Term. No stock options are being granted to bullVestor under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of the engagement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. Contact information: Helmut Pollinger, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Österreich, +43 7435 54077-0, kontakt@bullvestor.at.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future performance. In this news release, such statements include, but are not limited to, those concerning the Company’s engagement of bullVestor, the duration and scope of the marketing campaign, the anticipated outcomes of such marketing efforts, and the expected impact on the Company’s visibility within the European investment community. Forward-looking statements also relate to the Company’s broader strategic objectives, including advancing its exploration activities, developing proprietary battery technologies, and participating in the circular battery economy through material recovery and battery lifespan extension initiatives. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions that the marketing services will be delivered as agreed, that they will positively influence investor awareness, and that the Company will be able to execute on its broader operational goals. Such statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the effectiveness and reach of marketing efforts; the possibility that such campaigns may not achieve the intended results; fluctuations in capital markets; regulatory developments; operational risks associated with exploration and technology development; and reliance on third-party service providers. Accordingly, actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional risk factors are disclosed in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

