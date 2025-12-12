Battery X Metals Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Connection with Proposed U.S. National Securities Exchange Initial Public Offering

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“) in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares in the United States on a U.S. National Securities Exchange.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process as well as market and other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act“). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering of Battery X Metals Inc.’s common shares in the United States, the confidential submission of the draft registration statement on Form F-1 in connection with such proposed offering, and the Company’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete the proposed public offering; the timing, size, and structure of any offering; the outcome and timing of the SEC review process; the potential listing of the Company’s securities on a U.S. national securities exchange; changes in market conditions or investor sentiment; macroeconomic factors; risks related to the Company’s business and industry; and other factors outside of the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

