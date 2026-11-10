Battery X Metals Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the appointment of Mr. David Goertz, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective November 9, 2026.

About David Goertz

Mr. David Goertz, CPA, CA, is a financial executive and corporate director with more than two decades of experience providing accounting, assurance, financial reporting and business advisory services to public and private companies in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Goertz is a Partner at DMCL LLP, a Canadian chartered professional accounting firm he joined in 2005, becoming a partner in 2011. His experience includes public company operations, restructurings, acquisitions and initial public offerings across industries including technology, manufacturing, mining and real estate.

His executive experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of Nasdaq-listed DevvStream Corp., including through its 2024 business combination and Nasdaq listing. He also serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I., a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company.

Mr. Goertz holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria, obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 2004 and holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) designations.

Mr. Goertz succeeds Mr. Dallas Pretty as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective November 9, 2026. Mr. Pretty has also resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective the same date. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Pretty for his service and contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE: BATX) (OTCQB: BATXF) (FSE: 5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, technical expertise and other resources, and demand for battery lifecycle solutions. Such statements include the Company’s advancement of resource exploration, battery rebalancing and battery material recovery and recycling initiatives, and anticipated growth in electric vehicle adoption. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing constraints, exploration and technology development risks, regulatory requirements and uncertainty regarding commercial viability, which may cause actual results to differ materially. Results achieved in the referenced technology demonstration are not necessarily indicative of results achievable in other batteries or operating conditions. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals Inc.

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