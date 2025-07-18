Battery X Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results, Corporate Awareness Agreement, and Initiative to Strengthen Financial Position

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)(“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM“) held on July 16, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business presented at the AGSM, as outlined in the proxy-related materials, including the Notice of Meeting and the Information Circular dated June 11, 2025 (the “Information Circular“). These items included the election of directors, the appointment of the Company’s auditor, the approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and the proposed share consolidation.

A total of 15,447,811 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 26.73% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date of the meeting (57,791,550).

Results of Voting

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Withheld / Against % Withheld / Against 1. Set number of directors at five (5) 15,362,620 99.45% 85,191 0.55% 2. Election of Directors Massimo Bellini Bressi 15,317,041 99.15% 130,770 0.85% Howard Blank 15,419,988 99.82% 27,823 0.18% Martino Ciambrelli 15,417,837 99.81% 29,974 0.19% Dallas Pretty 15,259,673 98.78% 188,138 1.22% John Campbell 15,419,988 99.82% 27,823 0.18% 3. Appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as auditor 15,440,589 99.95% 7,222 0.05% 4. Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 15,237,463 98.64% 210,348 1.36% 5. Approval of Share Consolidation (up to 25:1) 15,359,469 99.43% 88,342 0.57%

Following the AGSM, Mr. Dallas Pretty and Mr. John Campbell were elected as Directors of the Company. The Company also reappointed its current officers and confirmed the composition of its Audit and Governance Committees.

For more information on the resolutions and full meeting materials, shareholders are encouraged to refer to the Information Circular available at the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

Corporate Awareness Agreement

The Company also announces that, effective July 17, 2025, it has entered into a service agreement (the “Agreement“) with Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. (“Apollo“) to provide investor communications and marketing services for a period of four (4) months, commencing on or about August 1, 2025.

Apollo is arm’s length to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Apollo will be responsible for delivering a comprehensive suite of services, including investor relations strategy, content creation, digital campaigns, social and community engagement, public relations, SEO and analytics, technology integration, compliance and governance, and training and support. The objective of the engagement is to enhance the Company’s investor awareness and public profile within the Canadian and global capital markets.

The Company has agreed to pay Apollo a total fee of CAD $35,000 (plus applicable taxes) for the four-month term, payable as follows: CAD $17,000 upon execution of the agreement and CAD $6,000 on the first day of each of the second, third, and fourth months of the term. No stock options are being granted to Apollo under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of entering into the agreement, Apollo and its principals, directly and indirectly hold 74,038 common shares of the Company. Contact: Jazz Chodak, Chief Revenue Officer, Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd., 1395 Bear Mountain Parkway, Victoria, BC V9B 0E1, jazz@apollorelations.com.

Proposed Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it intends to settle outstanding indebtedness in an aggregate amount of up to $550,000 (the “Debt Settlement“) owing to certain creditors of the Company. The Debt Settlement is anticipated to be satisfied through the following issuances:

Up to $453,264.32 in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,888,601 units of the Company (each, a “Debt Settlement Unit“) at a deemed price of $0.24 per Debt Settlement Unit. Each Debt Settlement Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Debt Share“) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Debt Settlement Warrant“). Each Debt Settlement Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a “Debt Settlement Warrant Share“) at an exercise price of $0.315 per Debt Settlement Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Debt Settlement.

Up to $96,735.62 in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 403,065 Debt Shares at a deemed price of $0.24 per Debt Share.

The securities issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Debt Settlement is expected to occur on or around July 28, 2025.

Insiders may participate in the Debt Settlement and such participation may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI61-101“). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Debt Settlement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

