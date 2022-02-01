“Barbie” Skates Past $500 Million Worldwide

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of its record-shattering opening weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” has surpassed the half-billion dollar mark at the global box office, taking in a staggering worldwide total of $528.6 million, with $237.2 million coming in from domestic theaters and $291.4 million internationally, and still climbing. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, and Andrew Cripps, President of International Distribution, for Warner Bros. Pictures.





Directed by visionary filmmaker Greta Gerwig and showcasing an acclaimed cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film debuted on 4,200 North American screens on Friday, July 21, drawing unprecedented crowds in preview showings and throughout the weekend, earning the year’s biggest opening weekend, pre-shows and single grossing day, as well as the largest-ever opening for a female-directed film. The film also had record highs for the Studio for a Monday, Tuesday and non-opening Wednesday, culminating in the biggest seven-day box office for a single film in the history of Warner Bros. Barbie’s big screen debut also continues its reign as one of the year’s best-reviewed films, winning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Critics rating of 90% with a matching Audience Score and an A CinemaScore.

Internationally, the film continues to dominate the box office in 69 territories, having achieved the biggest-ever industry opening weekend of the year in 24 of those markets, and the biggest-ever Monday for a Warner Bros. Pictures film in 19 territories, including the UK and Italy, where its reign continued through Tuesday. “Barbie” also set the record for the biggest WB opening weekend of all time in 26 markets, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and landed the biggest opening week of the year in Australia and New Zealand, with the latter also delivering the biggest-ever opening week for a WB film.

Globally, the film marks the largest opening for Greta Gerwig as a director and for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and nearly every actor in the film, as well as the biggest opening for a movie based on a toy.

In making the announcement, Goldstein and Cripps said, “For audiences here and across the globe, this is clearly the summer of ‘Barbie.’ The extraordinary Greta Gerwig and her marvelous cast and crew have delivered an event for every kind of moviegoer everywhere in the world and, as critical praise continues to mount, what is quickly proving to be one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. We couldn’t be more thrilled or proud of these phenomenal results, and congratulate the filmmakers, cast and our colleagues at Mattel on this spectacular run, which—like Barbie herself—continues to defy all expectations.”

Added Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, “All of us at the studio are incredibly proud to have creative partners as brilliant as Greta, Margot, Ryan, Mattel, and the entire team behind ‘Barbie.’ We’re also very grateful to audiences and our exhibition partners across the globe who have supported the film in the most spirited ways we could have imagined. In crossing this outstanding milestone, we are reminded again of the magic of seeing movies on the big screen, a commitment that Warner Bros. has dedicated itself to for a century and counting.”

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” HBO’s “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”). The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film’s producers are Oscar nominees David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Margot Robbie (“Birds of Prey,” “Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”), Tom Ackerley (“Promising Young Woman,” “I, Tonya”) and Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”), with Gerwig, Baumbach, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with a score by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”), who also contributed to numerous songs on the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack includes an impressive roster of today’s hottest music artists, including Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua, Charli XCX, KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, HAIM, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, PinkPantheress, GAYLE, Ava Max, FIFTY FIFTY and more.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and internationally beginning July 19, 2023.

“Barbie” is rated PG-13 by the MPA for suggestive references and brief language.

