BAPCo® Introduces Linux and Chrome Support to CrossMark, a Cross-Architecture Performance Benchmark

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrossMark–BAPCo®, a non-profit consortium of leading PC hardware manufacturers, add Linux and Chrome support to the CrossMark® v1.0.1.95 benchmark, a cross-architecture performance benchmark using common and relevant workloads. Supporting the most popular operating systems – including Windows, Android, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, and macOS – CrossMark® is based on widely used open-source applications to assess system performance scores in the areas of Productivity, Creativity, and Responsiveness.

What’s new in CrossMark:

Enables performance comparison of Linux with other Operating Systems using comparable application-based workloads.

Achieve benchmarking results in ~10 minutes.

Easy to run using the command line via a set of binaries in a tarball.

Access more than 20,000 cross-OS and architecture results.

Linux support for x86_64 on Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS (Xenial Xerus) or higher.

Linux support aarch64 (ARM64) on Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS (Bionic Beaver) or higher.

CrossMark Linux is also available on x86_64 and aarch64 Chromebooks via Linux, aka Crostini or Crosh shell (in developer mode).

More details are available on the CrossMark product page.

Accurately and objectively measuring system performance has traditionally been a time-consuming, difficult process. Compounding the issue, alternative methods to measure performance often produce scores that are uninformative of the system performance in common day-to-day user tasks.

CrossMark, a cross-platform benchmark available on most popular operating systems, standardizes the process of measuring system performance under real-world usage models. CrossMark® is portable, meaning it runs and produces comparable results across different operating systems.

CrossMark users can install the benchmark and produce results in minutes. CrossMark reports an overall system performance, as well as several sub-scores indicative of system performance in a variety of real usage models.

CrossMark extends the BAPCo benchmark ecosystem, which includes MobileMark® and SYSmark®. CrossMark® is a globally adopted foundation for tenders, purchasing decisions, and response time analysis, providing insight to OEMs, ODMs, Governments, test centers, and media professionals.

BAPCo’s membership development team represents the breadth of the computing industry and harnesses a consortium of experts. Current BAPCo members include Acer, ARCintuition, ASUS, Compal, Dell, Dynabook, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Inventec, LC Future Center, Lenovo, Pegatron, Quanta Computer, Samsung, Western Digital, Wistron, and others.

Any organizations interested in contributing to the consortium’s goals and purposes are welcome to join BAPCo.

