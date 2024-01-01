Banuba Enhances Camera SDK with the Innovative Weatherman Mode

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AndroidCamera–Banuba, a leading augmented reality company, is excited to announce the latest enhancement to its Camera SDK, introducing a groundbreaking feature that leverages augmented reality to elevate user-generated content.





Weatherman, an extension of Banuba’s market-leading background replacement tech, offers users unparalleled flexibility in video production by enabling them to drag and drop themselves into any location within the video frame. Whether it’s for reactions, presentations, or creative storytelling, this feature empowers users to enhance their videos with dynamic on-screen presence. The intuitive interface ensures that even those with minimal editing experience can produce professional-looking results.

Weatherman is set up during the recording process and is designed to blend seamlessly with features like hands-free mode, royalty-free music, and face filters. With accuracy and convenience, it helps users create impressive content even without in-depth knowledge of filming or editing.

“With the introduction of Weatherman, we are not just enhancing our Camera SDK; we are redefining the way users approach video creation. These features exemplify our dedication to innovation and user-centric design,” said Anton Liskevich, CPO/Co-founder of Banuba. “At Banuba, we are committed to empowering creators by providing them with the tools they need to express themselves and connect with their audiences.”

Banuba Camera SDK (for Android, iOS, Flutter, React Native, Web, and Desktop) is a combination of Video Editor SDK and Face AR SDK. While these products can be used separately, in combination they cover most use cases related to social media, video calls, video editing, and even telemedicine. It provides tools and resources for creating, editing, and manipulating videos, including, but not limited to:

Trimming/merging

Audio editing

Royalty-free music provider integration

Picture-in-picture mode (duets)

AR masks

Drag-and-drop editing

Drafts

Color filters

Transition effects, etc.

Start a 14-day free trial and see how its capabilities match your business needs.

About Banuba:

Banuba is an augmented reality company with over 9 years on the market, pioneering face tracking, virtual try-on, and virtual background technologies. Banuba provides software development kits (SDKs) for augmented reality and video editing, as well as ready-to-integrate solutions for virtual try-on on face, hair and hand.

