Bank on it: FreshTunes Expands Payment Options for Artists

FreshTunes, the label services platform for artists everywhere, is rolling out a new option for royalty payments worldwide. Starting in Q1 2026, artists anywhere in the world will be able to receive their payouts directly to their Visa or Mastercard bank cards. This will mean faster, easier payments for music makers in North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia–anywhere not under OFAC sanctions..

“We support artists working in 140 countries, and they all have their own challenges and needs when it comes to financial services. We know this and wanted to make our payment process even easier,” explains Andrew Rudetskih, COO of FreshTunes. “Now, artists can have that money sooner in a way that is extremely convenient.”

Available worldwide at rollout, FreshTunes artists will be able to turn on direct-to-bank-card payments from their FreshTunes account. All they need to do is select the option to withdraw via bank card when making a payment in the Finance section.

These expanded payment options reflect FreshTunes’ commitment to serving the too often overlooked artists making music in markets where payments can take a year or more to reach them. FreshTunes aims to shorten the time to success and remuneration by increasing technological efficiency at every step between file upload and final payout.

This dedication to artists everywhere informs every feature and innovation FreshTunes deploys, including this extended integration with the company’s existing payment partner, PayMaster24. “We pay close attention to what artists ask for and what they need,” reflects Rudetskih. “Musicians deserve to be paid as swiftly as possible for the use of their work, and we’re doing everything in our power to ensure that.”

FreshTunes (freshtunes.com) is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music companies forget: the vibrant world of artists from less income-rich markets who deserve the same premium level of service as their wealthier counterparts. With large and growing bases in Latin America, Eastern Europe, and now North America, attracting artists from 140 countries, FreshTunes offers a radical new perspective on how to make the music business work for musicians everywhere.