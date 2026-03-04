Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America: GUNDAM ASSEMBLE Series to Launch in October 2026

Release details and rules for GUNDAM ASSEMBLE announced.

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GUNDAM ASSEMBLE is a competitive miniature tabletop game that uses mobile suits and other units from the Mobile Suit Gundam series as playing pieces. Players assemble and paint approximately 5 cm-sized miniatures—capturing the enjoyment of plastic model kits—and engage in strategic, squad-based combat that leverages terrain on the game board. The game is distinguished by narrative tie-ins to Mobile Suit Gundam series and a strong commitment to miniature sculpt quality. To enter the global market, we will launch five items simultaneously in October 2026, followed by monthly releases; within one year, we plan to roll out more than 30 items across regions worldwide.

Lineup Examples

Product Name: GUNDAM ASSEMBLE STARTER SET o1

Price (MSRP) $35

Release Month: October 2026

Age Range: Age 15+

Set Contents: Starter Set: a comprehensive package that includes everything needed to play

Miniatures ×6 (RX-78-2 GUNDAM, Char’s Zaku Ⅱ, WING GUNDAM ZERO EW, GUNDAM EPYON, GUNDAM BARBATOS LUPUS REX, GUNDAM VIDAR)

Tactics Cards ×18

Unit Cards ×6

Game Map ×1

Set of 10-sided dice ×1

Set of cardboard terrain ×1

Set of game tokens ×1

Handbook ×1

Quick Reference Sheet ×2

How to Play:

With a minimum squad configuration of 3 vs 3 units, the game is easy to start and features fast-paced rules designed for short, decisive matches.

Assemble a wide variety of parts and paint them in your preferred colors to create unique miniatures.

Choose your movements and other actions, and resolve attacks with dice rolls as you battle the opposing force.

[Promotional Videos]

GUNDAM ASSEMBLE – BRAND PV: https://youtu.be/QZKygjz9PIg

GUNDAM ASSEMBLE – QUICKPLAY GUIDE: https://youtu.be/wVECHET6d5I

Gundam Assemble – First Look: Overview & Gameplay Reveal

:https://youtu.be/AKbKewR23gw

This is a playtest video featuring Kyle McCarley—the voice of Mikazuki Augus, the protagonist of “Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans,” —and a fan of miniature board games, alongside members of the game development team.

[Official platform “BANDAI TABLETOP GAMES”]

To coincide with the brand launch, we will introduce the official event-management platform “BANDAI TABLETOP GAMES.” The platform centralizes event discovery, registration for official tournaments, and match record tracking, and provides organizer support tools.

URL: https://www.bandai-tabletop-games.com/

What is Gundam?

Gundam is an anime series that began with “Mobile Suit Gundam” broadcast in 1979. It is a science fiction work that features a fictional robot called “Gundam”.

The “Gundam Series” encompasses various world settings. While each of them has its own settings, some of them are closely related to multiple series, with battles unique to their timeline. The series has gained popularity not just as an excellent science fiction title but with their intricate story expressed through animation.

